Derry Journal Review Of The Year 2024: July – Covid rise, elections, a new museum and a Hollywood star

By Laura Glenn
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 10:31 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
July began with a hark back to 2020 as it was confirmed that there had been an increase in cases and hospitalisations associated with Covid-19, although they remained at ‘relatively low levels’

Also this month, two Derry men, backed by a host of businesses announced they had set up a new weekly drop-in facility for people and families experiencing food poverty in the current cost of living crisis.

James McMenamin and Pat Kennedy introduced the commendable ‘Meet & Bite’ initiative to help ease the burden on those who are struggling.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There was good news as Economy Minister Conor Murphy announced funding for an increase of 500 student places at Magee.

Ronan Keating, Russell Crowe, Muff Liquor Founder Laura Bonner and Ryan Tubridy at the star-studded Muff Liquor Company 'Brand Home' launch in Muff, Co.Donegal.Ronan Keating, Russell Crowe, Muff Liquor Founder Laura Bonner and Ryan Tubridy at the star-studded Muff Liquor Company 'Brand Home' launch in Muff, Co.Donegal.
Ronan Keating, Russell Crowe, Muff Liquor Founder Laura Bonner and Ryan Tubridy at the star-studded Muff Liquor Company 'Brand Home' launch in Muff, Co.Donegal.

He said the funding would support students who have already been recruited over and above the Maximum Student Number (MaSN) cap by Ulster University, as well as students who would be starting in September.

After almost a decade of planning and development, Derry's iconic new Peacemakers Museum opened its doors on July 22.

The museum, located in the Gasyard Centre in Derry's Bogside, was supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and focuses on the story of the Bogside community from 1972 to 2007, including the many ways its people contributed to the transition from conflict to peace.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following weeks of election campaigning, Colum Eastwood topped the poll comfortably in the Foyle constituency.

Micky Doherty with people supported by Praxis Care. Marking four decades of dedicated service and support for individuals with mental ill health, learning disabilities, autism and dementia, Praxis Care celebrated by having a fun day at St Columb’s Park, transforming the area into a vibrant celebration.Micky Doherty with people supported by Praxis Care. Marking four decades of dedicated service and support for individuals with mental ill health, learning disabilities, autism and dementia, Praxis Care celebrated by having a fun day at St Columb’s Park, transforming the area into a vibrant celebration.
Micky Doherty with people supported by Praxis Care. Marking four decades of dedicated service and support for individuals with mental ill health, learning disabilities, autism and dementia, Praxis Care celebrated by having a fun day at St Columb’s Park, transforming the area into a vibrant celebration.

Turnout in Derry stood at 52.74%, down significantly on the previous Westminster election in 2019 when almost two thirds - 63.4% – of eligible voters made the trip to the polls. MP Gregory Campbell retained his seat in East Derry.

Related topics:HollywoodConor MurphyGregory CampbellTurnoutColum Eastwood

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice