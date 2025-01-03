Derry Journal Review Of The Year 2024: July – Covid rise, elections, a new museum and a Hollywood star
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Also this month, two Derry men, backed by a host of businesses announced they had set up a new weekly drop-in facility for people and families experiencing food poverty in the current cost of living crisis.
James McMenamin and Pat Kennedy introduced the commendable ‘Meet & Bite’ initiative to help ease the burden on those who are struggling.
There was good news as Economy Minister Conor Murphy announced funding for an increase of 500 student places at Magee.
He said the funding would support students who have already been recruited over and above the Maximum Student Number (MaSN) cap by Ulster University, as well as students who would be starting in September.
After almost a decade of planning and development, Derry's iconic new Peacemakers Museum opened its doors on July 22.
The museum, located in the Gasyard Centre in Derry's Bogside, was supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and focuses on the story of the Bogside community from 1972 to 2007, including the many ways its people contributed to the transition from conflict to peace.
Following weeks of election campaigning, Colum Eastwood topped the poll comfortably in the Foyle constituency.
Turnout in Derry stood at 52.74%, down significantly on the previous Westminster election in 2019 when almost two thirds - 63.4% – of eligible voters made the trip to the polls. MP Gregory Campbell retained his seat in East Derry.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.