Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

July began with a hark back to 2020 as it was confirmed that there had been an increase in cases and hospitalisations associated with Covid-19, although they remained at ‘relatively low levels’

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also this month, two Derry men, backed by a host of businesses announced they had set up a new weekly drop-in facility for people and families experiencing food poverty in the current cost of living crisis.

James McMenamin and Pat Kennedy introduced the commendable ‘Meet & Bite’ initiative to help ease the burden on those who are struggling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was good news as Economy Minister Conor Murphy announced funding for an increase of 500 student places at Magee.

Ronan Keating, Russell Crowe, Muff Liquor Founder Laura Bonner and Ryan Tubridy at the star-studded Muff Liquor Company 'Brand Home' launch in Muff, Co.Donegal.

He said the funding would support students who have already been recruited over and above the Maximum Student Number (MaSN) cap by Ulster University, as well as students who would be starting in September.

After almost a decade of planning and development, Derry's iconic new Peacemakers Museum opened its doors on July 22.

The museum, located in the Gasyard Centre in Derry's Bogside, was supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and focuses on the story of the Bogside community from 1972 to 2007, including the many ways its people contributed to the transition from conflict to peace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following weeks of election campaigning, Colum Eastwood topped the poll comfortably in the Foyle constituency.

Micky Doherty with people supported by Praxis Care. Marking four decades of dedicated service and support for individuals with mental ill health, learning disabilities, autism and dementia, Praxis Care celebrated by having a fun day at St Columb’s Park, transforming the area into a vibrant celebration.

Turnout in Derry stood at 52.74%, down significantly on the previous Westminster election in 2019 when almost two thirds - 63.4% – of eligible voters made the trip to the polls. MP Gregory Campbell retained his seat in East Derry.