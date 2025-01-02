Derry Journal Review of the Year 2024: May - D:Ream reunite for charity, Jazz Festival and the General Election

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At the start of May, Derry 90s band D:Ream reunited for a big charity boost, with pop legend Peter Cunnah getting involved in the Gweedore reunion to raise an impressive £5,610 for local dementia charity, Deeds.

Derry’s popular Jazz Festival kicked off, while the city broke another world record during the Rock The Boat challenge, as a verified total of 1,888 people got down and boogied on Shipquay Street. The event was hosted by Mayor Patricia Logue, to raise funds for her chosen charities for her year in office - the Foyle Hospice and the Ryan McBride Foundation.

“I’m overwhelmed with joy and pride that Derry has set a new world record for the most people taking part in Rock the Boat,” said Mayor Logue.

Politicians across the city hit the streets after then UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the date for the general election. At the time, Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said: “It’s time to remove the Tory government from power and install a new administration that understands the value of investing in public services and communities that have been left behind.”

Mayor Logue's record-breaking Rock The Boat on Shipquay Street during the City of Derry Jazz Festival.

Eastwood was later in the year returned to represent Derry, holding his position as MP.

Towards the end of the month the Derry branch of Irish Palestinian Solidarity Campaign called for the people of the north west to join together for a ‘Bridgil,’ fittingly on the Peace Bridge.

Lastly, Mayor Patricia Logue said goodbye to her role as Derry’s First Citizen. During her term she raised over £55,000 for her charities, the Foyle Hospice and the Ryan McBride Foundation, and Colr. Logue described the impressive tally as her proudest achievement.