Derry Journal Review: The White Handkerchief - A searing, soaring tour de force focussing on Bloody Sunday

Warren McCook and Sharon Duffy as Willie McKinney and Elizabeth.

The girl was one of widow Peggy Deery’s 14 children. Peggy was shot and wounded on Bloody Sunday in Derry on January 30, 1972 and her story is one of this honed in on in this astounding production currently running at the Guildhall, with a stand out, powerhouse performance by Orla Mullan and the young actress, as well as the supremely talented Conor O’Kane as the outraged young Pennyburn priest Fr Tom O’Gara who tended to the dying and wounded in Derry’s Bogside on January 30, 1972.

The dramatisation of what happened to Peggy Derry alone could have filled the two hour plus production, but this is a play epic in both scale and ambition, setting out to encapsulate the horror visited on so many on Bloody Sunday and to capture the humanity of the people whose lives were cut short or changed forever that day. And by the time the binlids and the bullets fall silent and the crowd got to its feet or a standing ovation, it is clear that ambition has been achieved.

A few months back people across Derry may have raised an eyebrow on hearing that this brand new play focusing on the tragic events that changed history and this city would include songs and live music. How would that work? I asked myself at the time. Having witnessed it, I can say without fear of contradiction that the strength of the song-writing and the vocal performances coupled with the often understated live musical accompaniment by composer Brian O’Doherty with the superb orchestrations of Benjamin Levy adds so much to the poignancy of The White Handkerchief. Ciaran Bagnall and Conan McIvor’s sparse, white-lit raised platform stage with projections overhead in the centre of the Guildhall’s Main Hall is an inspired choice. There are few props. This is all about the people and in the capable hands of Kieran Griffiths as producer and director it stays that way. But that’s not to say this is a linear narrative or a straight forward production. It is anything but. And this is where The Playhouse excels. If anyone could do this, bring Liam Campbell’s vision into being and do it right it would be Derry’s Artillery Street theatre. Those behind the White Handkerchief had the courage to take risks and to present scenes that defy categorisation but include touches of the European avante-garde, musical theatre, ancient Greek tragedy and synchronised dance numbers and it all works seamlessly into the production with the by turns narrator-led, heartwarming, comic dialogue and heartbreaking dramatic scenes to evoke a real sense of what unfolded that day - the camaraderie of those who linked arms on a peaceful march against internment only to be met with brutality and lethal force.

Father Edward Daly’s life-changing experiences that day forms another central narrative of the play and Barry Keenan somehow manages to capture the late Derry Bishop’s mannerisms, power and dignified presence to mesmeric effect, particularly in his interactions with the soldiers and their superiors, particularly young actor Callum Payne.

Warren McCook and Sharon Duffy as Willie McKinney and his bride to be Elizabeth deliver similarly outstanding performances as they narrate, act out in dialogue and rousing song much of what happened in Derry that day. The two actors perfectly evoke how these were young people in love, real people with real dreams and hopes and ambitions and plans for the future. It felt particularly affecting for me as Willie McKinney worked at the printers in the Derry Journal at the time. He helped set the Tuesday Journal in which his terrible death was recorded along with that of the other men and boys. McCook has a lot on his shoulders as much of The White Handkerchief drama and flow depends on his delivery and the casting here as elsewhere has been spot on.

McCook and Duffys’ ability to evoke that humanity, to portray ordinary people uniting with other ordinary people to take on the might of the State, is in itself one of the most extraordinary aspects of the White Handkerchief. The talent of the ensemble cast is truly staggering.

Which brings me to another series of stand out performances by Rachel Harley as Alana Burke, who was wounded on Bloody Sunday, and Francis Harkin, Aodhan Kehoe and Jonny Everett as three of the young men who were shot dead, Michael Kelly, Jackie Duddy and William Nash. Harley’s portrayal is breathtaking and poignant, and Harkin, Kehoe and Everett deliver performances that are flawless. They provide the comic element, the banter, the jokes and the craic so central to Derry and brought vividly to life here as they ‘slag’ each other mercilessly and look forward to checking out the talent on the march. They are so full of life, full of craic and full of beans and that makes knowing what will happen to them later on all the more like a gut punch.

Conor O'Kane as Fr Tom O'Gara with child actors Seánann Ward and Arianna McLaughlin.

There are so many more cast and crew worthy of mention including Dylan Reid as Michael McDaid, Sean Donegan as Barney McGuigan and Cáilum Carragher as Paddy Doherty and Andy Doherty as an IRA member - all of them superb. The dancers and the chorus helped convey Derry’s vibrancy and the choas that day and props to choreographer an movement director Nadine Hegarty. Enough can’t be said about the excellent attention to detail by, and contribution of, Costume designer Amy Carroll and Stage Manager Chloe Harkin in evoking the sense of Derry in 1972.

It is immensely sad that Liam Campbell never got to see his masterpiece brought to stage at the Guildhall, but the cast and crew of The White Handkerchief have done him and Derry proud.

It has not been lost on anyone the symbolism of its staging here - The Guildhall was the symbol of domination and power over the people in Derry back in 1972 and before it and those on the march on Bloody Sunday were prevented from going there by a barricade. The people of Derry wanted civil rights, a fair chance at a home and a job, an end to gerrymandering, a fair voting system and an end to internment. How far we’ve come and how fitting it is that many of those who marched that terrible day in Derry for a better future will be inside that building this week witnessing this globally significant play tell their story and the story of their city too.

The play has sold out and it is only a pity that The White Handkerchief is not running in Derry for a month rather than a week. Everyone should get the chance to see it.

Francis Harkin as Michael Kelly in The White Handkerchief.

The amount of work and the talent involved, the attention to detail deserves to have a wider audience. And this is a play based on real events that would hold its own against the biggest shows on the biggest stages anywhere in the world.

This is theatre as it was meant to be. Many of those who’ve seen it will know what I mean when I say that, and they will also know what I mean when I say it stays with you long after the final searing, poignant and rousing scenes bring it to a close.

5/5