An expert in her field, Leona has vast experience from her time as a reporter, covering everything from terror attacks and political scandals to presidential visits. Most recently, she co-edited ‘Breaking: Trauma in the Newsroom’, which collates stark and courageous stories from some of the UK and Ireland’s most renowned journalists.

Leona was also reporting in Creggan in 2019, and witnessed journalist and former TEDxStormont speaker, Lyra McKee’s tragic death. She is now an avid campaigner for journalism safety, as well as better mental health in newsrooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The daylong event, supported by Herbert Smith Freehills and compered by presenter and broadcaster Sarah Travers, is expected to see 200 guests fill the Great Hall at Parliament Buildings for the event’s 10th anniversary and as Northern Ireland celebrates 25 years of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

Leona O'Neill.

Other speakers at the 10th Anniversary of TEDxStormont include globally renowned cellist Patrick Dexter, Sky News Ireland Correspondent David Blevins, Senator Emer Currie, and Northern-Irish-Ghanian artist Winnie Ama.

This year’s speakers will deliver their talks on the theme of “YES”. Standing on the iconic red dot, speakers will share their ideas on hope, peace, and possibility for Northern Ireland and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leona O’Neill, TEDxStormont 2023 speaker, said: “I am honoured to be invited as a speaker at TEDxStormont’s 10th anniversary event. It is a unique opportunity to lend my voice at a time of such historic significance, not just for TEDxStormont, but also as we celebrate 25 years of the Good Friday Agreement in April. It is also a great privilege to follow in the footsteps of Lyra at TEDxStormont and shine a light on some of the important causes that I am deeply passionate about”.

Lisa McLaughlin, Managing Partner of Herbert Smith Freehills’ Belfast Office said: “Original ideas and inspiring individuals are the twin pillars of progress, so it is always important to give a platform to those who can help develop the foundations on which our collective futures are built. We are thrilled to be able to support efforts to ensure their vision of change becomes a reality”.

Selina Wallace, Business Director at Smarts Agency added: “It’s a privilege to once again support TEDxStormont, especially in what is a milestone year for the event and for Northern Ireland. As a creative agency Smarts is passionate about creating ideas that drive change and we look forward to considering the insights and new ideas for positive change that each talk will offer. The speakers announced today set the stage for what will be a phenomenal event.”

Eva Grosman, Curator of TEDxStormont 2023 concluded: “It is fantastic to be joined by some of the most inspiring and respected individuals from various fields at this year’s TEDxStormont, taking place in the historic backdrop of the Great Hall at Stormont. We can certainly feel a sense of expectancy and excitement ahead of our 10th anniversary event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our fantastic speakers will help us to imagine how ideas, solutions and fresh opportunities for change and progress are always within reach.”