Derry Journal’s Feis photos book now on sale

1976... From left are Anne Marie Joyce, first in violin solo (u-12), Marie Wilson, first in any set dance (u-12), Grainne Donnelly, first in woodwind solo (u-16) and Nuala Bryce, first in poetry (u-10).

‘Derry Feis: The Golden Years’ is jam-packed full of wonderful images of the Feis from the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s.

The book is a joint initiative from the ‘Derry Journal’ and Guildhall Press and features beautifully reproduced black and white photographs.

The publication of the book coincides with the centenary of the first ever Feis Doire Colmcille which takes place this week.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'Derry Feis - The Golden Years'.

Sean McLaughlin, of the Derry Journal - who compiled the book - says the Journal and the Feis are both unique Derry institutions synonymous with the town we love so well.

The book is available to buy from the following outlets in Derry: Little Acorns Bookstore (Foyle St), Foyle Books (Craft Village), VisitDerry (Waterloo Place), Checkpoint Charlie (Waterloo St.), Eurospar (Rath Mor Centre and Hatfield).