Derry kids can 'Learn How to Stand on One Leg' with book reading
Standing On One Leg is Hard tells the story of a little heron chick who is trying hard to be like the grown-up herons who stand so gracefully on one leg. But she just can’t do it! Maybe she just needs a little help?
Sure to delight young readers who will relate to the heron's chick's attempts to try, try and try again.
Clive McFarland was raised in Omagh, Co Tyrone and graduated from the Liverpool School of Art and Design. He is an author and illustrator of several other picture books, including A Bed for Bear, Caterpillar Dreams and The Fox and the Wild.
Standing On One Leg is Hard is written by Erika McGann and illustrated by Clive McFarland, published by O'Brien Press. Hardback £13.99.
Tickets cost £3.00 and is redeemable against one copy of the book Standing On One Leg is Hard. Tickets are available here: https://tinyurl.com/3n4z7na3