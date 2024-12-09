Derry Kneecap member wins Best Joint Lead Performance at British Independent Film Awards

Kneecap’s self-titled movie starring Derry member, JJ Ó Dochartaigh has dominated British Independent film awards with seven wins, including best film.

The Irish Box Office hit KNEECAP, directed by Rich Peppiatt, triumphed at Sunday’s British Independent Film Awards (BIFA), claiming three major accolades: Best British Independent Film, Best Debut Screenwriter for Peppiatt, and Best Joint Lead Performance, awarded to Kneecap members Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, and Derry man JJ Ó Dochartaigh.

These wins build on the film’s earlier sweep in the craft categories, where it secured BIFA honours last month for Best Casting, Best Editing, Best Original Music, and Best Music Supervision.

Synopsis of the film reads: “Set in West Belfast in 2019, when fate brings Belfast schoolteacher JJ into the orbit of Naoise and Liam Óg, the needle drops on a hip hop act like no other. Rapping in their native Irish language, the trio create their own genre of Irish punk rap, melding the Irish and English language with electrifying energy.

Irish rap trio Kneecap.

“Their writing and performance reimagine what rap can be as a creative and cultural force, rooted in community. Kneecap ultimately become the unlikely figureheads of a Civil Rights movement to save their mother tongue, upending preconceptions about language and place and spearheading a cultural revival and interest from their legions of young followers.”

Produced by Trevor Birney and Jack Tarling for Fine Point Films and Mother Tongues Films, with Patrick O'Neill at Wildcard acting as Co-Producer. Funding for the film was provided by Northern Ireland Screen, the Irish Language Broadcast Fund, Fís Éireann / Screen Ireland, the BFI (awarding National Lottery funding), Coimisiún na Meán and TG4, Dias Feld and Kamila Serkebaeva, with backing from Great Point Media.

The film had its World Premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January this year, where it won a NEXT Audience Award, the first Irish language film to win at the festival. It went on to play at Sundance London, and was the opening film of Galway Film Fleadh, where it won three prizes including the Audience Award. The Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA) has selected the feature to represent Ireland in the Oscar International Feature Film category at the upcoming 97th annual Academy Awards.

The film is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime.