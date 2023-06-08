Kay struggled to adjust to life in a care home when she first went to Ardlough and was feeling down with no motivation to try any activities. Tina Hutton, Personal Activities Leader in the home had tried to get Kay to pick up a hobby or to join in with some of the events but and not seeing her family during the Covid lockdown and trying to adjust to life in the home, Kay wasn’t feeling anything.

Eventually, Tina got Kay some knitting needles and a ball of wool and cast on a few stitches for her. Although Kay said she couldn’t knit, Tina left her to it to work it out. When Tina returned the next day, she says Kay had half a scarf knit and a ‘massive smile on her face’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, Kay has been knitting away and is now on her 29th scarf. She gave the first few scarves away for free but she soon found she had a long list of people waiting for one and that’s when Tina suggested people give a £10 donation per scarf to raise money for Foyle Search and Rescue. Since then, Kay has raised £325 for the charity.

Kay McGlinchey handing over a cheque for £235 to Christina McKeegan from Foyle Search and Rescue. Also pictured is staff at Ardlough Care Home, where Kay resides.

Kay said: “I’m very glad I was able to do this for Foyle Search and Rescue. The knitting has helped me so much so I’m glad now to be able to help other people. Tina was very good to just hand me the knitting and just telling me to get on with it. I wouldn’t be doing this today without her.

"Knitting is so good for your help and to help pass the time, and reading books is too.”

Charity Manager in Foyle Search and Rescue, Christina McKeegan said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be receiving this cheque from Kay. I can’t believe she’s knitted over 28 pieces and raised such great money for Foyle Search and Rescue. I hope it keeps her busy now for the next while and I’ll see if any of our volunteers want a scarf for being out on patrol in the winter!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Collins, Home Manager said: “I’m so proud of Kay and of Tina as well. Kay is encouraging all the residents to get knitting now and join in with the activities.

Kay McGlinchey with Christina McKeegan from Foyle Search and Rescue

"This just shows that Ardlough really think of the residents first. Everything we do is for the residents and that’s why we have such a good reputation within the city.”

Tina said: “I love the residents in here dearly and, for me, it’s not about the job but the satisfaction you get from the job. It’s so rewarding when you go away at the weekend knowing that you’ve actually helped somebody.

"The difficulty is trying to find something that everyone loves and cater for everyone, as well as thinking of ideas every day but it’s worth it!

"I love my job and I feel very supported by our manager Mark, who so supportive and puts our residents at the forefront of everything.

Nora, Caitlin Janet, Gillian and Joan enjoying the summer barbeque in Ardlough Care Home.

"It’s a really happy place here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kay has no plans to stop knitting yet and will continue to encourage the other residents to try something new. Despite feeling very low when she first arrived, Kay believes Ardlough Care Home is the best place for her. "This home is beautiful, it’s very good and the staff are all just wonderful,” she said.

The staff in Ardlough Care home enjoying their summer barbeque