Derry law student to go to South Africa

A local student is to travel to South Africa as part of a human rights project.

Ronan Mullan, will spend two weeks engaging with local offenders in Cape Town and aid people with legal guidance that they would struggle to access for a number of reasons.

The first year law student at Queen’s University, Belfast, believes he is the only person from Derry involved with the project from a group of volunteers within the law society.

The 19-year-old said he jumped at the opportunity to get involved with Projects Abroad.

“We will be helping communities from all backgrounds, in guidance and support for the future, not only legally but through basic life skills.

“In our spare time, we will help supply food for the local community, street clean ups and building of shelters for the vulnerable in the community.

“I always wanted to go South Africa. I am very interested in human rights law, so it will be interesting to see how the legal system works out there.”

He added: “I have done a lot of volunteering in the past through the Pope John Paul Award when I was at St Columb’s College and went on trips to Lourdes, so this is continuing that by doing something a wee but different.”

Ronan and the rest of the volunteers fly out to South Africa on May 30.

“I really can’t wait to get out there. I always wanted to do law, but I never realised I would have opportunities to travel so soon into my studies,” he said, adding:

“We were told about the project at the very start of the year and I knew it would be a once in a lifetime opportunity to do something good for those that are less fortunate than myself.”

During their time, the volunteers will stay with a host family and find out more about the culture with Cape Town. “It is not a holiday, there is a bit of time off, but there will be a lot of hard work involved. We have our itinerary already and we will be flat out almost everyday.”

Ronan, who hopes to focus on criminal and human rights law in the future has launched a fundraising page for the charity involved with the trip.

To donate to the project visit https://uk.gofundme.com/f/human-rights-south-africa-project