Derry local fashion designer Storefront heading to the fashion capital of the world
Storefront is a local fashion brand and designer, that has set up shop on 32 Waterloo Street and has been producing new threads out of Derry for years.
This isn’t the first time Storefront has shown the world what they are made of. Back in 2023 the lads jetted off to Chicago, USA.
Going international again, Storefront told the ‘Journal’ about their latest venture.
Storefront said: “We are taking Storefront to Paris to shoot and release our latest instalment of Spring/Summer 24 next week. We have been working hard this year to ensure our seasonal drops have a great range of options and that the quality is constantly improving.
"The response we received, even over the last few months, has been incredible. We are very proud of our brand progression.”
About their latest collection, they said: “Our final instalment of Spring/Summer 24 is the biggest collection we have done yet. The collection includes T-shirts, hoodies, denim shorts, striped shirts, polos, smart trousers and more.
"We always shoot our collections locally in different areas of the town, as we love to show off how great Derry is. Still, for a release of this magnitude, we thought to head to the 'fashion capital of the world' for our backdrop.”
“We can’t wait to share with everyone what we’ve been working on for months,” said Storefront.
The full collection will be available to purchase, on both their website and in-store on Waterloo Street from July 26.
