Derry looks back at a great weekend as the Maritime Festival sails away

Despite the rain and clouds on Thursday, Derry’s Maritime festival has proved to be a success, as all was made right on Friday when the weather improved for Derry and all its visitors.

The weekend brought thousands of people to the quay of Derry, enticed by great local food and a packed programme of water taster sessions, boat tours, live music, animation, and entertainment over the four days until Sunday. The live music stage played host to a packed programme of local talent who kept the crowds entertained all weekend.

Saturday provided the crescendo of the festival as it featured the Beyond Blue Showcase, pulling in the crowd to behold a spectacle featuring a thrilling evening of illuminations, choral performance, synchronised lighting display, and fireworks. A Parade of Sail brought some magic to the Foyle as dusk set in and a flotilla of tall ships bedecked in lighting and pyrotechnic effects shimmered in the dark.

This year’s new look festival site allowed for an enhanced outdoor dining experience, with picnic areas, easier access to market stalls, and less congestion.

The festival also saw the launch of Derry’s new street food market, Clipper Quay Street Food Market, which celebrates local cuisine together in one establishment.

Looking back on the weekend festivities, the Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Barr paid tribute to all who had made it such a success. “We are delighted that after a damp start on Thursday, we have seen a fantastic surge of visitors at the festival. The quayside has been thronged, and the atmosphere has just been brilliant with people of all ages out enjoying the good food, great entertainment, and wonderful hospitality from all our traders.

“So much planning goes into the festival and it’s so rewarding to see it all coming together and the benefits it brings both to the local economy, but also the local community. Thank you to all our vendors, our visitors, our performers, and our partners for supporting this event, it really wouldn’t be possible without you. Here’s to the next Foyle Maritime Festival!”

The Maritime Festival is delivered by Derry City and Strabane District Council, Foyle Port, Tourism NI, the Loughs Agency, and sponsorship support from Diageo and Ulster University. Early indications are that after a slow start hampered by some sharp showers on Thursday, the visitors made up for lost time over the rest of the festival.

A giant beach ball rises over the crowd during a game of “keepy uppy”, at Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Foyle Maritime Festival which has brought thousands of visitors to the riverside in the city over the weekend. Picture Martin McKeown. 29.06.24

