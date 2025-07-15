Derry Loughs Agency delivers enhancements to river Faughan fish habitats and riverbanks

As part of its Fisheries and Angling Improvement Strategy, Loughs Agency said they have delivered a series of enhancement works along the River Faughan to improve fish habitats, protect riverbanks and promote sustainable land and water management.

With an investment totalling almost £60,000, Loughs Agency and local stakeholders implemented a mix of riparian and instream habitat improvements at key locations along the Faughan.

These efforts aim to support the health of the river, improve biodiversity and reduce the impact of erosion and sedimentation, the build-up of fine soil particles that can smother fish spawning beds.

Over 2.7kms of riparian fencing was installed to create buffer zones and exclude livestock from sensitive habitats, while access stiles, livestock gates, solar-powered pumps and drinking water troughs ensured safe access and water for animals. The project team planted 1,000 trees to stabilise the riverbanks, reduce runoff and provide shade and cover for fish and invertebrates.

Further instream enhancements included gravel regrading, the use of pinned woody material and revetment works, a method of reinforcing vulnerable riverbanks using natural materials. Loughs Agency said these soft engineering solutions help improve flow conditions, enhance spawning and nursery habitats and make the river ecosystem more resilient.

Ciarán McGonigle, Joint Interim Designated Officer at Loughs Agency, said: “The Fisheries Improvement works carried out across the River Faughan are a targeted approach to restoring and enhancing our rivers and their tributaries. By investing in natural solutions and working closely with local landowners and anglers, we’re protecting vital fish habitats, supporting sustainable fisheries and strengthening the environmental and economic value these rivers provide to the wider community.”