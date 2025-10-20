Derry Loughs Agency Hosts Ulster University students for environmental field study

A group of Environmental Science first-year students from Ulster University gained invaluable insight into aquatic conservation and environmental stewardship during a recent field trip to Loughs Agency Headquarters in Derry.

The Loughs Agency said the visit was designed to bridge academic study and real world environmental management, highlighting rewarding career opportunities in the sector.

The day began with an introduction to Loughs Agency, followed by a series of in-depth presentations on key environmental challenges. Students received introductions to Environmental Ecology and Water Quality and the crucial work of Habitat Restoration and Barrier Removal. Leading the discussions were experts including Head of Science, Dr Sarah McLean, Fisheries Biologist, Fearghail Armstrong, Fisheries Conservation Officers, Aine Thornton and Vasi Katsorida and members of the Agency’s Science Team.

The practical element of the day also involved a hands-on field trip where students observed and discussed practical conservation techniques, including a kick sample demonstration to assess aquatic life. This was immediately followed by a return to Headquarters where students conducted microscope analysis of the samples, effectively connecting their fieldwork directly to laboratory analysis and data interpretation.

Environmental Science students from Ulster University at Loughs Agency Headquarters in Derry.

A spokesperson for the Loughs Agency said that the trip’s key objective was to inspire the next generation of professionals by demonstrating that their science degree provides a robust foundation for impactful careers in conservation.

Sarah McLean, Head of Science at Loughs Agency, said: “We were delighted to welcome the Ulster University Environmental Science students to our Headquarters today.

“It’s crucial for us to connect with students, helping them see the direct application of their studies and, hopefully, showing them what a great and fulfilling career path environmental management and conservation can be.

“The dedication and passion these young people show for their environment are precisely what's needed to tackle the challenges facing our natural resources.”

Edoardo Grottoli, Lecturer in Geographic Information Systems and Course Director, commented: “This field trip exemplifies the kind of immersive, hands-on learning we champion at Ulster University. It’s inspiring to see our Environmental Science students engaging so enthusiastically with real-world conservation challenges and gaining insight into the vital work of organisations like the Loughs Agency.

"Our students particularly appreciated the example of soft engineering as human intervention in response to recent stream channel braiding of the River Faughan. Experiences like this not only enrich their academic journey but also lay the groundwork for impactful careers in environmental stewardship.”