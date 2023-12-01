A Derry mammy, who was on the verge of giving up on the toy she created, has been ‘inundated’ with orders since it featured on last week’s Late Late Toy Show.

Caitrin Kincaid, who is originally from the Pennyburn area of Derry but now lives in Ballymena, came up with a game to entertain her children Cooper (now 8) and seven-year-old Carter and keep them safe while walking on a busy main road near their home.

It involved moves like ‘waddle like a duck to the next lamppost’ and ‘run like a cheetah,’ which the boys loved. During lockdown, Caitrin adapted it to work in the house, so created a cardboard ‘cube,’ which the boys could throw and then complete the activity it landed on.

Knowing it was a great idea, Caitrin decided to adapt and develop it and created ‘Cubefun.’

Caitrin Kincaid, with her sons Carter and Cooper.

It was loved by many, but, as many a small, independent developer knows, it can be difficult getting your product out to the relevant market.

Just last week, Caitrin was ready to quit altogether – until an appearance on the Late Late Toy Show changed everything.

‘Cubefun’ was picked up, played with and discussed by a young boy named Stevie while millions watched the show around the world. Almost immediately, impressed viewers started ordering it in their droves and Caitrin hasn’t had a spare minute since.

Speaking to the Journal, a delighted Caitrin said she had no idea young Stevie and host Patrick Kielty were going to show her creation to viewers.

Carter and Cooper show off 'Cube Fun.'

"The whole ethos of the Toy Show is that it’s down to the kids. So, I would have the same chance of my toy being shown as something like a Lego toy. I sent it into the show last year and it was sat on a table, but no-one did anything with them. I had 3,500 come through to the website afterwards, but no-one bought it.

"It was so exciting this year to see them pick up and ply with it. But, I didn’t want to expect to much after last year. But, the orders came through thick and fast, right up until around 2 in the morning and they're still coming in all the time.”

Caitrin is ‘over the moon’ with the reaction and said that while getting the sales is amazing, it is also heartening to know that her idea has resonated with so many.

“I was so close to quitting last week. I thought that nothing was working and I was trying so hard. And then the Toy Show happened. It shows the impact of them actually picking it up and playing with it, rather than it jus being in the background.

“I am such a small fish, between social media and the major retailers and distributors, I kept hoping something would happen to help me. When you’re low and you’re struggling, you doubt yourself. But when someone likes it, then it changes your whole outlook on it.”

The cubetoy shown on the toy was the ‘exercise cube,’ but there are seven different themes available – including farm (the most popular), jungle, garden, Christmas, Space and Mythical.

Caitrin is also hoping to connect with young Stevie to thank him for choosing Cubefun