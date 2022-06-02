Derry man (20) charged with attempted murder of uncle

Martin Mongan (20), of Clon Elagh in, Derry appeared at a special sitting of Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Thursday morning charged with one count of attempted murder said to have occurred on May 31.

A police officer connected the accused to the charge.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said there was no issue with the connection but, as regards bail, he believed the evidence was ‘extremely weak’

The solicitor said that, so far, there had been no complaint by the alleged injured party who, he said, was the defendant’s uncle.

He added that a bail application would be ‘inappropriate’ at this stage.

A police officer told the court that the alleged victim was still in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast but said his condition was ‘no longer critical’.

She said police would wait for a period before speaking to the man.