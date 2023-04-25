Derry man banned from keeping dogs after two emaciated Staffordshire type pets discovered

Dylan Lockhart from Beraghvale was convicted at the Departmental Court in Derry on Thursday April 20, 2023 of causing unnecessary suffering to two Staffordshire type dogs in June 2021.

Lockhart was issued with a six-month custodial sentence suspended for two years.

He was also issued with a seven-year Disqualification Order from keeping dogs under all headings of S.33 of the 2011 Act.

One of the dogs.

The complaint was brought against him by Derry City and Strabane District Council under the Welfare of Animals Act (NI) 2011.

The defendant was also ordered to pay costs totalling £1,325 for veterinary costs and care of the two dogs and legal fees of £226.

The Council successfully rehomed both of the dogs.

Commenting after the proceedings, a spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said: “Council gives a high priority to the welfare of domestic pets and horses and operates a rigorous enforcement policy to ensure full compliance of regulatory requirements.

“Complaints are investigated thoroughly and where necessary formal action is taken, which may include the service of Improvement Notices or, in extreme cases, the seizure of animals.”

The Council advised that anyone in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area with any animal welfare concerns should call 028 8225 6226 or email [email protected]

Information in relation to Animal Welfare is available on www.derrystrabane.com and on www.nidirect.gov.uk/animal-welfare.

“This provides information on buying and caring for animals, and is a single source of information on animal welfare enforcement.

