John Paul Stokes (26) of Carnhill in Derry appeared charged with stealing a range of items from Poundland on May 17.

He was also charged with possessing a knife on the same date in the Waterloo Street area.

Stokes was also charged with the theft of a bank card.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

She told the court that police were called to Poundland after a report of a shop lifter seen on CCTV.

The suspect was allegedly seen heading towards William Street and police intercepted him.

The court heard that as police approached he allegedly threw an object away and when retrieved it was found to be a Stanley knife.

A search recovered various items on him including a hammer and cables.

The court was told he admitted stealing the items from Poundland and said he was doing some work on his flat and needed tools but had no money.

As regards the bank card he said he had been given it and he didn't know where the other person got it.

Bail was opposed due to the risk of re-offending and because the officer said he was 'a danger to the publuc.'

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that his client was 'vulnerable' to the possibility of re-offending but was not a danger to the public.

Stokes was granted bail on condition he does not enter any retail premises apart from his local supermarket.

