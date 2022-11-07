Martin, who is Sodexo employee based at Seagate in the Springtown Industrial Estate, won the Manufacturing Cleaning Operative of the Year Award at the inaugural NI Cleaning Awards in Belfast. His trophy was presented to him by Paul Coote of PJD Safety Suppliers, the category sponsor. He was one of two Sodexo employees to win in their respective categories at the Awards.

The shortlisting of applicants and finalist site visits were carried out by the British Institute of Cleaning Science Training and Services division. It is the largest independent, professional and educational body within the cleaning industry in the UK.

David Fox, managing director of Sodexo Northern Ireland, said “Congratulations to Martin Laughlin on his excellent achievement. Covid has put the spotlight on cleaning professionals and the vital importance of proper cleaning and hygiene practices in the workplace. The awards bring well-deserved recognition to our cleaning operatives, managers and supervisors for their expertise, commitment and dedication to ensure that our client workplaces are clean, healthy and safe environments for everyone. “

Sodexo employee Martin Laughlin (right) based at Seagate in Springtown Industrial Estate, won the Manufacturing Cleaning Operative of the Year Award at the inaugural Northern Ireland Cleaning Awards held in Belfast. It was presented by Paul Coote of PJD Safety Suppliers, the category sponsor. He was one of two Sodexo employees to win in their respective categories at the Awards.

Sodexo set up a Cleaning Family Forum virtual community during the pandemic to support its professional cleaning teams at the frontline in the battle against the virus and it has proved so successful, they have decided to continue it. It hosts technical virtual webinars and highlights member achievements and awards throughout the year.