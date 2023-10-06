Derry man expected to die from alcohol addiction now helping and giving hope to others

Cathal Doherty, on left when he was in Altnagelvin Hospital and on right, pictured this week at ARC Fitness.

Cathal Doherty, from Greysteel, spent 13 weeks in Altnagelvin Hospital from August 22 to December 5 last year, five of them in ICU.

He was receiving palliative care, had a ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ Order and doctors expected him to die.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The now 35-year-old had blood clots in his portal vein, cysts on his pancreas, cirrhosis of the liver, pancreatitis and ascites causing swelling in all his limbs.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cathal Doherty, pictured at ARC Fitness - Addiction Recovery Coaching - with Mags Campbell.

He was completely bedbound and unable to eat, drink or walk.

In a post on Facebook, which has been widely-shared across the world, Cathal’s brother told how his consultant doctor later wrote in a letter that ‘Cathal was the sickest patient he had ever treated who didn’t die’.

However, Cathal recovered and is now determined to help others overcome the ‘enemy’ and ‘evil’ of addiction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cathal spoke to the Journal this week at Derry’s ARC Fitness, who, he says, have been instrumental in his recovery, alongside his cousin Oisin at Quinn Strength Gym in Greysteel.

Cathal pictured on the left during his hospital stay and, on the right, during his recovery.

He outlined how he had his first drink of alcohol at 11 years old. It then became a key part of his social life in his teenage years and continued until he was in the grip of addiction.

In his younger years he was ‘always the first to start drinking’ and couldn’t wait to finish work in the evenings so he could drink alcohol.

Over the years, Cathal’s relationship with alcohol led to the breakdown of relationships and, at one stage, he was admitted to a facility in Newry. While it did help his addiction issues while he was there, once back in the ‘real world’ he returned back into its grip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had too much pride and ego to admit I had an addiction. Because of the stigma and taboo we still have of addiction, people can be too proud to ask for help. ARC is amazing in getting the message out there that there is no shame in addiction.”

Cathal was not expected to live while in hospital.

Cathal outlined how alcohol and addiction are ‘very powerful’.

“There are times, when you’re drinking day and night, you sober up a bit and a some rational thinking comes in. There’s dread, guilt and embarrassment. You know what you’re doing is wrong but you’re powerless against it. It is that powerful that, when I was told in hospital that if I drank again I would die, in those first five days there when I could still walk, I’d walk to the shop and buy a bottle of vodka and drink it, before going back. It was that powerful that, even though I was told I was going to die, I was powerless against it.”

Cathal told how, as he lay in hospital and recovered, he was determined to beat addiction and began seeing it as ‘an enemy coming into my house’.

"It’s like someone who has come into my house and tried to kill me. My family was in bits. Addiction to me is like a personal attack. I’ve always been very competitive in boxing and I see this is like a fight and a war I have with it.”

He added: “I learned to walk in December and started training in February. I treated it like I was going into a fight. I had to be prepared, because I knew how strong it was.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cathal said he wants to help as many people as possible and for them to join him in recovery and in the fight against addiction.

He continued: “Money runs the world, unfortunately and there’s no money in recovery. But, the more we can spread the word, the more we can fight it.”

Cathal had to relearn how to walk following his release from hospital last December. His cousin, Oisin, ‘an absolute legend,’ offered to train him at his gym in Greysteel. Cathal also heard about ‘the community’ in ARC through his brother and initially joined their walking group, which takes place on Mondays and Fridays.

"The walking group is best thing for people who are thinking that their drinking is too much or they just want to stop. You don’t have to be part of the ARC community to take part. I have brought my friends who aren’t addicts.

"Putting your hand up and asking for help can be hard to do, but when you’re in the walking group, you’re out in nature and it’s very therapeutic.

" You’re not sitting somewhere, nervous, but your body is moving, you can talk. It’s a mix of people who are going through the programme or on the waiting list. It’s all like-minded people, who are in or have been where you were. I would recommend it to anyone concerned about their drinking or substance misuse.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mags Campbell of ARC Fitness said one of the key elements of their community is ensuring people know they are not on their own and also highlighting how there is no shame and people are ‘more than’ their addiction.

"Our campaign this year is called ‘more than that.’ People are a lot more than their addiction. It’s an issue that they need help with but they’re a husband, a brother, a cousin – all that stuff and more.”

Cathal said discipline and structure is key for him and increasing his fitness has been ‘brilliant’.

He urged anyone to find something they ‘really enjoy’ or a ‘healthy obsession.’

"Fitness is brilliant for me, but it’s whatever works for you – art, walking, running. I think it’s really important to find something you loved before addiction and break into that. It could be drawing, playing chess. Don’t suppress your healthy obsessions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cathal also helps others in ARC Fitness, which was founded by Gary Rutherford, and in his cousin’s gym Greysteel. As he is so open about his experience, he has found many people approach him to share their own or their family member’s struggles with addiction.

Cathal wants to continue to help others and is currently studying for qualifications in counselling and personal training.

“I want to see recovery everywhere. I’m not just doing this for the people still alive. I’m trying to get payback for those who didn’t survive and the families still hurting from it.”

Addiction, stressed Cathal, is not a choice.

"There’s nothing to be ashamed of. It’s a disease like any other and has to be treated like that. It’s not a choice. I didn’t choose to be in palliative care. You have to keep fighting. It’s a war.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cathal and Mags both urged anyone who is concerned that they have a negative relationship with alcohol in any way to reach out for help.

"There is hope and a future. I show that. I’ve done more this year than I have in the last 20 years of my life.”