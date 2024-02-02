Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Adam Doherty appeared at a court in Belfast on Thursday after being arrested on an international warrant.

The 27-year-old, of Foxhill in Derry, is wanted to stand trial in connection with a fatal road collision in Co Louth in July 2022.

Barrister Stephen Ritchie, for the Republic of Ireland, confirmed: “He is sought by Dublin High Court to be prosecuted for two offences, causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious bodily harm by dangerous driving.”

No further details about the incident were disclosed during the initial hearing.

Doherty was detained by officers from the PSNI’s Waterside Neighbourhood Team at a location in Derry on Wednesday night.

He appeared before Belfast Extradition Court remotely from custody for the preliminary hearing.

Defence counsel Turlough Madden raised no issues about the validity of the warrant containing the accusations against Doherty.

Asked if his client consented to extradition, Mr Madden replied: “Not at this stage. I need a consultation with him.”

Bail was not opposed on terms which include a £1,000 cash surety and a prohibition on Doherty leaving Northern Ireland without permission.

He must also surrender any travel documents and report to police in Derry three times a week.