The man who cannot be named to protect the victims’ identities will serve two years six months in prison and two years six months on license. He will be placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely and will be subjected to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO).

Detective Constable Jason McMorris said: “The crimes committed by this man are sickening and reprehensible. To abuse children in this way, never mind children that trust you is absolutely abhorrent.

“Although today their voices have been heard and justice served, both victims in this case have been undoubtedly left with long lasting trauma.

“Please be assured that we have specially trained officers who will treat victims with sensitivity and respect – at every stage of the process.