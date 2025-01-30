Derry man Jay: 'My brother would be proud that I’ve completed my welding apprenticeship'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A North West Regional College (NWRC) apprentice who embarked on a welding apprenticeship following the sudden death of his older brother says he would be proud of his achievements.

Jay Gurney who now works for CT Engineering in Maydown, completed his apprenticeship at NWRC Springtown and is now a fully qualified fabricator and welder.

Next week, Jay will be back at NWRC for the 2025 Apprenticeship Showcase, as his younger brother Kian has now also applied for a welding apprenticeship.

The 21-year-old’s life was turned upside down when his brother Lee passed away unexpectedly in 2020 from a thoracic aortic aneurysm.

Jay explained: "Lee became very ill and passed away suddenly – he was only 17. It was incredibly difficult for me because Lee wasn’t just my brother; he was my best friend. After his death, I was offered Lee’s place on the welding course, as I was next on the waiting list. While it was a very hard decision, it also felt right, and I know Lee would be proud of me now that I’ve qualified.

"Becoming an apprentice has been a great move for me. I faced many challenges, starting my course during COVID-19. With ADHD and dyslexia, I needed learning support, but I engaged with everyone who offered to help me. When I first started, I was very quiet, but I think I’m much more confident now. I always struggled in school, being in the classroom, so the opportunity to work with an employer and gain practical experience was brilliant. I improved month by month."

Jay’s employer, Stephen McDaid, of CT Engineering said: "From the very first day Jay Gurney joined our company, he was a hard worker. He’s always had a natural talent, so learning came easily to him. He’s one of the most talented apprentices we’ve had, and his knowledge became so strong that he became our 'go-to' person for maintenance and breakdowns. Jay was a good listener, took direction well, and was always eager to work."

NWRC Welding lecturer Justin Sterritt added: "There are few apprentices like Jay Gurney. Despite his young age, he had a fantastic attitude towards learning. He was one of those individuals who simply wanted to learn and get on with things. I don’t think I’ve ever met another young person who looked as comfortable with a welding torch as Jay. His work should serve as an inspiration to other young people, showing what can be achieved through hard work, a positive attitude, and discipline. We’re incredibly proud of him."

NWRC will be hosting a showcase at their Springtown and Greystone campuses on February 4 and February 6, respectively, to provide information about apprenticeship courses starting in September.

The showcases, part of NI Apprenticeship Week, will offer visitors the chance to tour industry-standard workshops at NWRC, experience a range of trades, speak with lecturers, and apply for courses.

NWRC offers apprenticeships in welding, plumbing, electrical installation, brickwork, painting and decorating, light vehicle body repair, woodwork, and tiling, as well as in fields such as dental nursing, housing, and health and social care.

To register for the NWRC apprenticeship showcases, visit: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/north-west-regional-college