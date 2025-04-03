Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A big hearted County Derry man who has been fundraising for various local charities for over 20 years, this year dedicated his efforts to Marie Curie.

Paddy Deighan’s annual Poker Classic for Charity, held every year on the eve of Saint Patrick's Day at McKeever’s Bar in Claudy, along with his participation in the Derry 10 Miler, helped raise an incredible £6,018 for the charity. Pictured left to right: John McKeever of McKeevers Bar, Sheena Havlin of Marie Curie (Fundraiser for west of NI), and Paddy Deighan.