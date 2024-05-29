Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Talented Derry musician Paul Casey will be hitting the Glastonbury stage this year, and we sat down with him to have a chat about Glastonbury, his new album and what it means to be a musician in Derry.

First off a bit about Paul, who describes himself as “a local musician, songwriter and guitar player”.

"I’ve been playing guitar since I was 11. Somehow I've ended up playing in Glastonbury this year, it's been a long road to get there but I’m getting there.”

Paul describes the incredible moment he got the call telling him he has a spot at Glastonbury: “It happened around October last year, this agent Paul Charles, he's the agent for Jackson Brown and Tom Waits, he runs the acoustic stage in Glastonbury.

Paul Casey playing a few riffs on the St Columb's stage.

"An email came into our website and it was from Paul Charles. It said are you playing live, do you have an agent? and we talked. I asked if the email was real.”

Paul said he was in disbelief that the opportunity was real, and that once confirmed that it was real he believed that he would be supporting another artist, but to his surprise he was being given his own 40 minutes on Glastonbury’s acoustic stage.

“I’m from Derry, I doubt everything!” he says.

Paul told the Journal how he got his start in the industry, he said: “Years ago, I met Chris Rea and he spoke to me about slide guitar and he was cool. A few years later I got backstage at a gig in London. I had a demo, my first demo tape and I gave it to his drummer. Sadly, I couldn't get to Chris.

“When I got back home the guys at work said your mum rang, Chris Rea was on the phone looking for you. Again I thought it was a wind up and right enough it was Chris Rea. He listened to the tape and he loved it and I still work with Chris to this day. I've toured, played in his band, been a sound engineer, been a support act around the world and that was just through the demo tape.”

Paul confessed he didn’t have much confidence in his voice but Chris Rea thought different. “I don’t think I'm a singer but the thing Chris loved about the tape was my voice.”

Paul believes that the secret to success and ultimately being happy in the music industry is to “just keep putting out consistently the best music you can, it's going to find a home somewhere.”

When talking about the emotions he felt hearing the news about Glastonbury, Paul said: “This Glastonbury has been great because sometimes you get disillusioned in music, sometimes it's really good, sometimes its really bad, but Paul Charles, he thought I was good enough to get a slot on his stage. Ut gives you a good kick up the arse again to get your act in gear and have another go at it. It's been great. We're all having a good time.”

St Columb's Hall Derry, June 26.Priced at £20.

With playing at such a world renowned stage, is he feeling nervous? Paul said: “For years I've gotten nervous, I don't really like doing interviews and I don't like doing radio. I think I'm not that good of a talker and I wonder why people want to hear me.

“For loads of years I was nervous, and you get more anxious over the years with other priorities like kids and family. But with this gig I'm really looking forward to it and that's not like me. Normally if I have a gig I have butterflies but with gigs in St Columb’s Hall and Glastonbury, bring it on, I can't wait.”

Before Paul marches off to Glastonbury he has organised a gig for the folks of Derry in St Columb’s Hall on June 26. Talking about the gig he said: “It'll be great to get a run through with the band. What we are going to do here on the night is play 14-15 songs. I kind of have an idea of the seven or eight I want to do in Glastonbury because we have a 40 minute set. But others might work better, we want to get the audience involved to ask them what songs do you think we should put on.”

On his new album coming out for Glastonbury, Paul described how this felt like an opportunity to start fresh. “I'm always writing; I'm always recording and when we got the call from Glastonbury we thought it was a good time to start from zero.”

He explained that his intent is to pick out 10 or so songs that he believes are his best and re-record them, with all the experience and knowledge he’s developed over his music career.

He said: “It's a chance to go forward with the best songs that we have.”

‘Modern Life Routines’ is Paul’s first album which came out in 2003, and he spoke on the differences to his life and music since then saying: “Since I made that album I've been working in music professionally. I have my own studio now and I produce for other people so the production has always got better. Just like anything, the more you do something the better you get at it so I think the song-writing has gotten better.”

Being a Derry man is part of Paul’s musical identity, it bleeds into his song writing and of course has helped shape him as a person. He said: “I love Derry. There's references to my home city in a lot of my songs. The whole Derry thing is questioning yourself ‘am I good enough?’ It's just part of being a Derry man.”