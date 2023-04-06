Derry man remanded on drug charges of possessing cocaine and ketamine with intent to supply
A man was remanded in custody at Derry Magistrate's Court on Thursday on a series of drug charges.
By Staff reporter
Published 6th Apr 2023, 11:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 11:36 BST
Emmet Doherty (25) of Cashelmore Park faces six charges, including possessing class A drugs namely cocaine and possessing the drugs with intent to supply on on December 22 2022.
He was also charged with possessing Ketamine with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of drugs.
Defence solicitor Paddy McDaid said that there would be no application for bail.
Doherty was remanded to appear on May 5.