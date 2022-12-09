Derry man returned for trial on domestic abuse charges
A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a series of domestic abuse charges.
Neil McFeely (38) of Lawrence Hill in Derry appeared at a preliminary enquiry at the local Magistrate's Court on Thursday.
He is charged with assaulting a female on a date between July 7 and July 10 this year aggravated by domestic abuse.
He is further charged with another assault on the same female on August 3, as well as a charge of falsely imprisoning her on the same date.
McFeely was also charged with stealing an iPad and criminal damage again on the same date.
It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.
McFeely said he did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.
McFeely was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on January 12 and released on bail.