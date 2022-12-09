A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a series of domestic abuse charges.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

Neil McFeely (38) of Lawrence Hill in Derry appeared at a preliminary enquiry at the local Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

He is charged with assaulting a female on a date between July 7 and July 10 this year aggravated by domestic abuse.

He is further charged with another assault on the same female on August 3, as well as a charge of falsely imprisoning her on the same date.

McFeely was also charged with stealing an iPad and criminal damage again on the same date.

It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

McFeely said he did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.

