Keith Swerdlick's life has been a remarkable journey filled with emotion, dedication, and the relentless pursuit to make a positive impact on the world around him. From his upbringing working in his parents’ ice-cream parlour just outside Boston, to his relocation to the North West of Ireland and consequent diagnoses of Lung Cancer and Motor Neurone disease, Keith's story is one of resilience, optimism, and the power of community.

Today, Keith finds strength and support from Hive Cancer Support. Formerly known as Pink Ladies, this unique organisation has had a life-changing impact on countless people, including Keith. “In 2018, my life took an unexpected turn. It was little things to begin with, nothing too big at the time, nothing too noticeable”, Keith explained. “I was finding it hard to lift my hands above my shoulders. I noticed my upper limbs couldn’t do the things they could normally do. On one occasion I remember a neighbour commenting that they observed me having trouble hanging up my laundry on the clothes line.

“I went for preliminary tests, and the way the process worked involved ruling out a lot of potential possibilities until a clear diagnosis was found. I had MRI scans for Motor Neurone disease, and while undergoing these tests it was revealed I had Cancer in the lung. I was in shock. Luckily it was the early stages of Cancer. I was diagnosed on 21st September and by 21st October I had my operation. It was that fast.”

Amidst his Cancer diagnosis, Keith found a lifeline of encouragement through Hive Cancer Support and their support group, the Pink Panthers. The organisation dedicates their support to Cancer patients and their families, as Keith explains: “Like so many others I was not sure where to go or what to do after being diagnosed with Cancer. My friends, Deborah McGlinchey and Richard Osterhus told me about the group and the first interaction I had was a simple phone call. I just rang them up and said: ‘I need your help.’

“It was a time in my life when I needed support, and they were my salvation. Following my Lung Cancer diagnosis, I continued undergoing a series of tests and was eventually diagnosed with a rare form of Motor Neurone disease called Flail Arm Syndrome. This variant is characterised by progressive weakness and deterioration of the upper limbs. A lot of people lose the ability to talk, swallow and breathe, and I am extremely fortunate that I have not experienced these symptoms. I have a quality of life which I am grateful for, and, as strange as it sounds, I realise how incredibly lucky I am. If I had not have been having those initial tests, then the Cancer diagnosis would not have been found so early.”

Keith reminisces about how he first became actively involved with Hive Cancer Support. He said: “My engagement with Hive started with a conversation initially. Those first few phone calls and conversations were so important. I was introduced to Michelle McLaren and Jacquie Loughrey from Pink Ladies, and they put me in touch with Martin Mullan from Pink Panthers. The team at Hive are fantastic, their wealth of knowledge and compassionate approach has become an essential resource for me, offering guidance, emotional support, and linking me to vital connections in other crucial support services like Macmillan Cancer Support and Foyle Hospice.

“I go to the Hospice once a week, while another local organisation, Bridge Accessible Transport, are a lifeline for me and other members of the community. I also attend a GP Step-Up programme run by the Old Library Trust which helps me and many others in physical rehabilitation. I would be remiss not to mention that my attendance at the Hospice and Old Library Trust is supported by my employer, Derry City and Strabane District Council, and I am extremely thankful to them for their help. My gratitude extends beyond these parties closer to home with my friends and family who have cared for and supported me these last few years, especially my son Marcus who is, quite simply, amazing. He was nominated for ’Person Of The Year’ in a recent award ceremony in recognition for all the incredible work he does. I cannot use enough superlatives to describe what a remarkable young man he has grown into. I am so proud to be his father, he is my inspiration.”

Keith is quick to reiterate the value of talking and sharing experiences with others facing similar challenges. “I know it may sound simple, but it is good to talk. Talking is the best way. Keeping everything inside does not do anyone any good. By talking you learn so much, it does not need to be in-person or face-to-face, having someone else on the other side of the phone can make all the difference. When people come together to uplift and care for one another, even in the face of adversity, they can achieve remarkable feats.”