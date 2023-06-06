Derry man shortlisted for Learner of the Year Award after work accident forces him to change career

For many years Adrian Boyd, who lives in Castlederg, worked as a volunteer with the pager team at Foyle Search and Rescue, he’s now progressing to train as a counsellor after completing Essential Skills qualifications in Maths and Communications as part of NWRC’s Community Education curriculum.

“I left school with no qualifications at all,” said Adrian. “But I have always worked, I went straight into employment. I was repairing a roof when I lost four of my fingers, which left me unable to do the job I was previously doing.

“I saw Strabane Community Unemployment Group advertising courses on social media and I decided to give it a go. I studied Maths first, and I was very good at it. I then moved on to communications. I really enjoyed studying Essential Skills at the college. I’ve now completed my Level 2 in counselling and I’m moving on to Level 3 in Strand Road Campus. The course is part-time over 32 weeks and I hope then to move into further study with the aspiration of becoming a full-time counsellor.

Adrian Boyd has completed a part time course at NWRC. Enrolments are now open at www.nwrc.ac.uk/apply

“My time working on the pager crew with Foyle Search and Rescue has given me lots of empathy, and I developed good listening skills. I think all these things in my life were pointing me to a new career in counselling.”

Throughout his time studying at NWRC, Adrian said he always felt comfortable and had great support from the tutors.

He added: “It’s very humbling to be nominated for this award by my tutor Ruairi McFaul. I’m looking forward to going to the awards ceremony on June 26 and I hope I do the college proud.”

Adrian’s tutor Ruairi McFaul said: “Adrian’s previous employment and voluntary work demonstrate how much of his life is centred around helping others. His Essential Skills qualifications have allowed him to now progress to a higher course and I have no doubt that he will continue helping people in the future.”

Adrian Boyd.

“I hope other people read Adrian’s story and feel inspired to continue with their education. We wish him all the best at the finals, but he is already a winner in our eyes.”

