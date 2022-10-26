Every year, thousands of local runners drum up much- needed funds for Foyle Hospice by participating in marathons and runs.

The generosity of the community enables Foyle Hospice to continue delivering specialist palliative care at their In-patient Unit, in people’s homes, at the Day Hospice, in the Integrative Care Clinic and through counselling services for adults and children.

Terry Crossan, from Derry, will run the Dublin Marathon this Sunday, 30 October, as a team of 19-strong supporting Foyle Hospice. Terry has already completed marathons in

Terry Crossan - on the right - with his brother, James, pictured before last month's London Marathon

Manchester, Belfast and London as well as Inishowen’s Extreme North Quadrathon – four marathons in four days. On Sunday in Dublin he will clock up his 26th marathon for Foyle Hospice and the 12th this year alone in memory of his aunties, Assumpta McDaid and Anne Barr who were both cared for by Foyle Hospice.

Terry said he would encourage all runners from the North West to sign up the 2023 London Marathon and Great North Run as part of the Foyle Hospice team.

“If you want to do anything for a local charity, Foyle Hospice has to be the one to do it for,” he said.

“For the level care and support Foyle Hospice provides to so many people and their families throughout the North West, it is only right that we all give something back.”

Terry also thanked Noel McMonagle, Foyle Hospice Fundraising Manager, for co-ordinating the events: “I have run so many marathons for the Foyle Hospice and I know how professionally run it is, how well cared-for the runners are and the attention to detail put into all the events and I want to thank Noel for that.”

Paul McNamee, from Strabane, speaking after this year’s London Marathon, is another great advocate for the Foyle Hospice: “I want to take this opportunity to thank Foyle Hospice for one of the best experiences of my life, running the London Marathon” he said.

“Many thanks to Noel for making the event so seamless.”

Noel McMonagle, Foyle Hospice Fundraiser, added: “We love to see everyone getting involved to help raise funds for the Hospice so we can keep helping our local community when they need it most. There is always a great sense of solidarity and pride amongst our Foyle Hospice runners because, for many of them, it means something very special to

them.”

Why not add to that feel-good fitness kick by helping out Foyle Hospice in the process! So, get out that 2023 calendar and save these dates. The TCS London Marathon is on Sunday, 23 April, 2023, where you could be one of 50,000+ runners to take part with thousands of spectators cheering you on. The Great North Run, which will take place on Sunday, 10 September, 2023, sets off in Newcastle over the impressive Tyne Bridge and onwards to South Shields by the sea. It

You can sign up now and join the Foyle Hospice team and get your race packages by emailing Noel McMonagle, Community Fundraising Manager, at [email protected] or