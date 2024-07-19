Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been given a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrate's Court after being charged with persistently contacting police over a period of years.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ronald Patton (46) of Ballygudden Road in Eglinton outside Derry admitted two charges of harassment and two counts of persistent abuse of the telecommunications network on various dates in 2023.

The court heard on Friday that over a period of time the defendant had made 1,200 calls to the 101 police number.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also contacted two officers in particular and over a period from October 1, 2020 until October 1, 2023 made a total of 142 calls to them, a lot of them being abusive, the court heard.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

The court was told that Patton believed police had not fully investigated the theft of cattle from his farm some years before.

When interviewed, Patton made full admissions and accepted he should not have been contacting police.

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said that his client knew that he had 'gone over the top' in his efforts to contact police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said Patton believed that the best way to get something done was to contact the same officers and it had become 'chronic'.

Deputy District Judge John Rea said that the defendant had engaged in conduct that would have interfered with the workings of a public service.

He said Patton needed to understand the 'consequences of his actions'.

He added that the custody threshold had been passed due to the frequency of the offences.

Patton was sentenced to six months in prison suspended for two years and ordered to pay two police officers £500 each in compensation.

A Restraining Order and an Anti-social Behaviour Order were also imposed for a period of two years.