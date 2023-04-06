Derry man's care team win National Learning Disability and Autism Award

Greg’s team were also finalists in the nomination for ‘Great Autism Practice’. The National Learning Disabilities and Autism Awards celebrate excellence in the support for people with learning disabilities and aim to pay tribute to those individuals or organisations who excel in providing quality care.

Lisa Finlay, Behaviour Therapist, Positive Behaviour Support Service said: “Since moving to his supported living placement, Greg has made some great achievements which at a time were very difficult for him, including accessing health care and community participation, including his love of horse riding. Greg’s team go above and beyond to support him make memories and incorporate his special interests.

“We are delighted that Greg’s care team Potens (DCNI) have been recognised in this national award held recently at the Hilton Hotel Belfast.

Photographed at the Awards ceremony are Potens (DCNI staff Mike, Chris, Emma and Michael are alongside Greg’s father Nigel who accompanied them on the night to accept the award.

"Greg and his team have worked collaboratively with the Western Trust Positive Behaviour Support Team and Social Work Team and continue to enhance Greg’s quality of life on a daily basis.”