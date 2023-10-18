News you can trust since 1772

Derry man’s 'spooktacular' Halloween house display for charity

Derry man Gerard Hillen has transformed his house into a Halloween treat once again in order to raise money for charity.
By Laura Glenn
Published 18th Oct 2023, 14:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 14:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Gerard pulls out all the stop each Halloween in aid of local charities and this year, his chosen charity is The Churches Trust Pantry project. The charity works to alleviate food poverty city-wide.

The pantry project distributes food to those who have difficulty purchasing enough to avoid hunger and was set up as a crisis response to meet the needs of people who find themselves in hardship.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last year the charity helped almost 5000 people in the city. They said that this wouldn’t be possible without the amazing support of local people.

The Halloween House.The Halloween House.
The Halloween House.
Most Popular

Gerard’s Halloween house is a real ‘spooktacular,’ with all kinds of creepy and creative decor. It’s located at Woodburn Park and can be experienced until Halloween night, October 31. Donations can be made at the Halloween house or via The Churches Trust Just Giving page https://checkout.justgiving.com/c/189178

Related topics:Derry