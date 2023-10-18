Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gerard pulls out all the stop each Halloween in aid of local charities and this year, his chosen charity is The Churches Trust Pantry project. The charity works to alleviate food poverty city-wide.

The pantry project distributes food to those who have difficulty purchasing enough to avoid hunger and was set up as a crisis response to meet the needs of people who find themselves in hardship.

Last year the charity helped almost 5000 people in the city. They said that this wouldn’t be possible without the amazing support of local people.

The Halloween House.