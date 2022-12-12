Conor starred in the short film to highlight his journey as a young man with a learning disability, to finding and securing employment with the support of Mencap NI. Conor is now a familiar face on the shop floor in Derry’s busy Primark store where he works as a sales assistant, helping customers and colleagues alike.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane Council, Cllr Sandra Duffy said: “I was delighted to welcome Conor and his family into the Guildhall for an official reception in recognition for all his incredible work over the recent months.

“I’d like to officially congratulate Conor on all his fantastic achievements in not only being a part of this amazing short film, but also being one of the Top 5 Short Films viewed in the International Documentary category at the Focus on Ability Short Films Festival 2022 and I believe his was the only entry from Northern Ireland. This is definitely an accomplishment you should be very proud of”.

Grainne Close, Director of Mencap said: “We’re delighted for Conor, his family, and his community. We feel that Conor’s Story captures the essence of the importance of meaningful work and the positive impact this can have on a person’s life. We’re so proud Conor agreed to take part in this short film, his story has been shared globally increasing awareness and promoting visibility and representation”

Commissioner Siobhan Cullen, Equality Commission for Northern Ireland said: “We are delighted for Conor on the success of his short film at international level. The Commission is committed to working with partners to help more disabled people secure and retain paid employment and Conor’s story highlights just how important this work is.

“However, we continue to urge government to ensure that projects such as those which helped Conor to find employment will continue to be fully supported when EU funding comes to an end in the New Year.”

Edyth Dunlop, Regional Manager, NIUSE said: “While it’s great to have this very public celebration for Conor and all that he has achieved both with his film and in his job, unfortunately a cloud of uncertainty is hanging over this vital work to provide employment support services to disabled people.

Edyth Dunlop, NI Union of Supported Employment; Jonny Beales, Primark: Mayor of DCSC, Cllr Sandra Duffy; Grianne Close, Director Mencap; Lorna Lawlor, Primark; Nigel McAllister, Mencap; Conor McGinnity; Siobhan Cullen, Commissioner, Equality Commission for NI; and Liz Surman, Mencap.