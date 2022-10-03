Derry marathon man says it’s his 'duty' to support 'precious' Foyle Hospice

Terry Crossan from Derry ran London Marathon on Sunday, October 2, and will have already run 11 marathons this year by the time he reaches the Dublin Marathon on Sunday, October 30.

He has put himself through his paces in memory of his late aunts, Assumpta McDaid, who was nursed at home by Foyle Hospice community nurses, and Anne Barr, who was cared for at the Hospice as an in-patient.

In February this year, Terry started off in Carrickfergus. He has already completed marathons in Manchester, Belfast, four marathons in four days with the Extreme North Quadrathon covering 105 miles around Inishowen, and is now set for the London Marathon and preparing the Dublin Marathon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I do this in memory of my Mammy’s sisters, my aunts, Assumpta McDaid and Anne Barr, and I have both their pictures on my t-shirt when I run,” he said.

“As a family, we couldn’t have gotten through it all without the care the Hospice provided but I don’t just do this for us. As a community, Derry and the surrounding areas would be lost without the Foyle Hospice.

“Foyle Hospice care is so engrained in the community of Derry because everybody in this city has been touched at one point or another by the Hospice, so I feel it’s our duty to give back.”

The London Marathon was going to be ‘really special’ for Terry because my brother, James and cousin, James McDaid – his Aunt Assumpta’s son,- were running it with him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terry at the finish line of the Kinnego Marathon, one of four marathons in four days in the Extreme North Quadrathon around Inishowen.

Speaking ahead of the marathon, he said: “James lives in Manchester and already did the Manchester Marathon with me but he’s going down to London to do the London Marathon with me too. We should have a few cousins coming as well.”

There was also a touching family moment in remembrance of his aunts at Terry’s last challenge just last month. “The most recent event I did was four marathons in four days in August and when I came over the finishing line of the last one, my Mammy and all my aunts had all come down to see me running in memory of their sisters,” he said.

“As sisters, they were all so close with Anne and Assumpta, so it was super emotional, and it was the first time they had all been there to see me coming over the finishing line.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terry added: “The people that work in the Foyle Hospice, day-in and day-out, deserve the highest of accolades and more. The Hospice is a shining example of a community charity that I feel it is our duty to support.”

If you would like to donate to Terry’s amazing marathon effort, see: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/terry-crossan1

The Foyle Hospice Coffee Morning takes place this Saturday, October 8.between 10am and 2pm, where you can drop into the Day Hospice on 61 Culmore Road to join them.

Day. However, if you can’t make it, you can also host your own coffee mornings with family and friends to raise funds for the Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To get involved please email [email protected] or visit www.foylehospice.com Alternatively,

call 02871 351010 for further information.