Derry Maths in the city promises sum craic for all the family

Pupils from St Mary’s PS Cloughcor enjoying a Maths Week Ireland event in Derry’s Guildhall last year.

'Maths in the City,' the free, family-friendly festival, will transform the Guildhall into a playground of problem-solving, discovery, and entertainment, with activities for all ages, from giant floor puzzles and table-top challenges.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maths in the City — the centrepiece of Maths Week in Northern Ireland is set to take place in the Guildhall this Saturday, October 18 from 11am to ‘4pm.

This year’s ‘Maths in the City’ is part of Maths Week Ireland’s 20th anniversary celebrations, marking two decades of the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eoin Gill, Co-Founder and Director of Maths Week Ireland, said: “It’s great to bring Maths in the City to Derry this year. We always have strong engagement in the North West through the coordination of our partners here, and we’re delighted to bring an international team of performers to join our maths team at the Guildhall on Saturday where we’ll have activities for all ages.”

Organisers said that visitors will have the opportunity to meet some of the biggest names in maths entertainment, including Maths Magician Andrew Jeffrey and Oxford/Cambridge mathematician Dr Tom Crawford. The event will also feature interactive displays from the Maths Week Ireland team and guest performers from across Europe, including recreational mathematician Dr Tiago Hirth from Portugal.

Now in its 20th year, Maths Week said it has grown into the world’s largest maths festival, reaching over five million participants since its launch in 2005. In Northern Ireland alone, more than 100,000 people take part annually through school workshops, lectures, trails and public events.

Mr Gill added: “As we look ahead, maths will be central to our progress and prosperity. It drives innovation, fuels creativity and shapes the solutions to the world’s greatest challenges. The task for the next 20 years is to ensure that every child in every community can see themselves as capable of doing maths. The legacy of Maths Week will be a generation of problem solvers and innovators who see maths as part of who they are and as a key to building our shared future.”

This year’s Northern Ireland Maths in the City centrepiece is being held in Derry for the first time, following previous years’ success in Belfast’s Victoria Centre.