Derry Mayor and Santa Claus to lead Christmas light procession on Friday

Thousands of people will line the streets of Derry city centre this Friday November 24th as a procession led by Santa Claus and Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Patricia Logue, turns on the Christmas lights for 2023.

The Christmas Procession will start at Bishop Street at 6.30pm and finish in Custom House Street after passing by the Guildhall where the biggest Christmas tree in Ireland, standing at 60 feet tall, will be illuminated.

Santa and the Mayor will be joined by a number of festive characters, bespoke Christmas themed mobile installations and local dance groups for the parade which will turn the lights on as it passes.

Mayor Logue said: “It’s always a special evening to see our beautiful city lit up for the first time for Christmas. The excitement has been building around the city since Halloween with the erection of the huge trees around the town centre and Council’s maintenance and electrical teams have been working hard to ensure the city is sparkling on Friday night.

“We had remarkable numbers at the Halloween parade this year, I’m sure the procession will be the same but the route is long enough to ensure that everyone gets an up close look at the performers.”

The full parade route for Sunday is Bishop Street, around the Diamond, across Ferryquay Street, down Linenhall Street / Market Street, turn left over Foyle Street, through Guildhall Square, down Custom House Street, left on to Queens' Quay and a parade finish at Victoria Market Car Park. Those attending are urged to line the route to get a view of the parade rather than congregating in Guildhall Square where large crowds are expected.

To facilitate the setup and the event, motorists should be aware that there will be a small number of traffic diversions in place on Friday directly around the Parade Route.

City Centre and Waterside car parks are all open on Friday night however, where possible the public are strongly advised to use the public transport system or to consider walking to the event.

Details of all buses can be found by visiting www.translink.co.uk/Routes-and-Timetables.

The Guildhall Craft Fair at the weekend marked the start of Council’s Christmas programming for 2023 which includes Mayor Logue’s Christmas Tea Dances as well as a number of new initiatives such as the St Columb’s Cathedral Christmas Tree festival and the Derry Business Collective Christmas Market in St Columb’s Hall.

Plan your Derry Strabane Christmas experience by accessing the full programme at derrystrabane.com/Christmas.