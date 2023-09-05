The Mayor Councillor Patricia Logue pictured with stakeholders at the site of the new Gate Lodge which will be constructed at the entrance to St. Columb’s Park in the Waterside as part of the Acorn Farm which will be a sustainable food place for people, planet and pocket. Included are, Conor O’Kane Social Farms and Gardens , Robert Arbuckle, Conservation Volunteers, Allan Bogle, DCSDC, Shauna Kelpie, Community Foundation for Northern Ireland, Paul McAlister, Architect, Simon Doran, DCSDC, Colin Kennedy, DCSDC, William Doherty, Contractor, Marty McAlister, Park Ranger, Emma Barron DCSDC, Karen McPhillips, DCSDC, Paul Kelly, Park Ranger, Clare O’Kane, Community Foundation and Cathy Burns, DCSDC.

Councillor Patricia Logue was joined by the Principal Contractor, Council’s Project Officers and community partners for the occasion, which signals the beginning of construction work to create a new Gate lodge at the entrance of the main avenue to St Columb’s Park House.

This is the first element of the wider £6.2 million Acorn Farm capital build project that is set to transform the former MOD site into a unique growing space within the City and District. The Gate lodge is being funded by the UK Levelling Up Fund and Derry City and Strabane District Council.

In June Council officially appointed Willie Doherty Construction (Strabane) to deliver the new facility with building works progressing over the forthcoming months

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mayor Councillor Patricia Logue pictured with stakeholders at the site of the new Gate Lodge which will be constructed at the entrance to St. Columb’s Park in the Waterside as part of the Acorn Farm which will be a sustainable food place for people, planet and pocket. Included are, William Doherty, Contractor, Simon Doran DCSDC and Paul McAlister, Architect

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at the turning the sod event, Mayor Logue said she was delighted to reach another key milestone in the Acorn Farm project. “The Acorn Project is an innovative and ambitious venture which will deliver some wonderful new facilities in the Waterside area. As well as enhancing the infrastructure of the park, this project will have a significant environmental impact in terms of what it aspires to deliver for the people of the city.

“This is an important day as we commence work on site which will provide a gateway to the wider Acorn Farm which is programmed to commence on site next Spring.”

The building will provide a base for Council’s Park Ranger team in the Waterside and will also house welfare facilities for the adjoining Acorn Farm.

Karen Philips, Director of Environment and Regeneration with Council, explained more about the wider project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Acorn Farm will facilitate the development of new food growing technologies and deliver a capital project that will be an exemplar as a climate smart net zero/nearly zero carbon project,” she said.