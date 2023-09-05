Derry Mayor cuts first sod at Acorn Farm's Gate lodge
Councillor Patricia Logue was joined by the Principal Contractor, Council’s Project Officers and community partners for the occasion, which signals the beginning of construction work to create a new Gate lodge at the entrance of the main avenue to St Columb’s Park House.
This is the first element of the wider £6.2 million Acorn Farm capital build project that is set to transform the former MOD site into a unique growing space within the City and District. The Gate lodge is being funded by the UK Levelling Up Fund and Derry City and Strabane District Council.
In June Council officially appointed Willie Doherty Construction (Strabane) to deliver the new facility with building works progressing over the forthcoming months
Speaking at the turning the sod event, Mayor Logue said she was delighted to reach another key milestone in the Acorn Farm project. “The Acorn Project is an innovative and ambitious venture which will deliver some wonderful new facilities in the Waterside area. As well as enhancing the infrastructure of the park, this project will have a significant environmental impact in terms of what it aspires to deliver for the people of the city.
“This is an important day as we commence work on site which will provide a gateway to the wider Acorn Farm which is programmed to commence on site next Spring.”
The building will provide a base for Council’s Park Ranger team in the Waterside and will also house welfare facilities for the adjoining Acorn Farm.
Karen Philips, Director of Environment and Regeneration with Council, explained more about the wider project.
“The Acorn Farm will facilitate the development of new food growing technologies and deliver a capital project that will be an exemplar as a climate smart net zero/nearly zero carbon project,” she said.
“It will incorporate the use of circular economy principles, sustainable energy and energy / resource efficient technologies in line with the objectives identified in Council’s Climate Change Adaptation Plan (2020). Once completed the Acorn Farm project will help us deliver on our pledge to achieve climate resilience and move towards our target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions across Derry and Strabane by 2045.”