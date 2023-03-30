The Mayor Councillor Sandra Duffy pictured with Gary and Stephen McCaul and Eileen Best from this years Mayoral Charity, First Housing Aid and Support Services as they launch Supercar Saturday which is taking place on the 13th of May. Two of the stars which will be on display are a Maclaren and an Audi RS7. Picture Martin McKeown. 14.03.23

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Sandra Duffy, welcomed the return of the Supercar event following a hugely successful turn out in 2022.

The event will take place on Saturday 13th May when local car enthusiasts, Gary and Stephen McCaul, bring up to 40 cars including Lamborghini, Ferrari, Porsche and McLarens together with a world famous ex F1 Champion’s race car to Guildhall Square and Harbour Square for the public to get up close and personal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor Duffy is hosting the event to raise funds for her chosen charity, First Housing Aid and Support Services (FHASS). FHASS is a local charity which tackles homelessness and the ongoing issues that come along with such difficulties such as addiction and therapy needs.

The Mayor Councillor Sandra Duffy pictured with Gary as this years Mayoral Charity, First Housing Aid and Support Services wil be the be the beneficiary of Supercar Saturday which is taking place on the 13th of May. Two of the stars which will be on display are a Maclaren and an Audi RS7. Picture Martin McKeown. 14.03.23

She said: “I am really excited to welcome the Supercars back into Guildhall Square and showcase these incredible sports car in May. I have got a sneak peek at some of these already and you will not be disappointed.

“We all have seen these cars in films and on TV but it will be great to give people the opportunity to see them in real life, and get a photo inside some of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a fantastic day out for all the family, all while raising vital funds for my chosen charity.

“First Housing Aid and Support Services are a local charity who help some of the most vulnerable people in our communities. All donations will be hugely appreciated, and they will go directly to helping people in the North West.”

The Supercar event takes place on Saturday 13th May from 12pm until 4pm in Guildhall Square and Harbour Square, Derry.