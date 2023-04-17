Derry Mayor hosts reception for Don Bosco Football Club's 50th anniversary

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Sandra Duffy hosted a reception for coaches and players of Don Bosco FC, who are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year.
The reception was held in the main hall of the Guildhall, where younger members of the club were treated to Easter eggs to mark the occasion.
1. 50 YEARS OF BOSCOS. . . . . .Don Boscos FC coaches pictured with Mayor Sandra Duffy at Friday night’s reception to mark the club’s 50th anniversary. Front centre is club chairperson Marty Crumley. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
2. The Mayor, Sandra Duffy making a special presentation to Marty and Margaret Palmer at the Guildhall on Friday night, marking Marty’s late brother Artie, who was a stalwart of the club for many years before his tragic passing. On left is club chairman, Marty Crumley.
3. The Mayor, Sandra Duffy making a special presentation to Marty Crumley, chairman, Don Bosco FC to mark the club’s 50th Anniversary, during Friday’s Mayoral Reception.
4. Marty Crumley, chairman, Don Bosco FC thanks the Mayor for Friday’s Reception to mark the club’s 50th anniversary.
