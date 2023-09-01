Derry Mayor hosts reception for Fleadh winner Róise Ní Mhurchú

The Mayor Councillor Patricia hosted a reception for Róise Ní Mhurchú, who brought home two gold medals from the All Ireland Fleadh in Irish Singing and lilting, unaccompanied vocal music.
Róise was accompanied by her family, teachers and supporters in the Mayor’s parlour.
The Mayor Councillor Patricia hosted a reception for Róise ni Mhurchú who brought home two gold medals from the All Ireland Fleadh in Irish Singing and lilting, unaccompanied vocal music. Included are Róise mum and dad, Caitriona and Marcas and her brother Cormac.
The Mayor Councillor Patricia hosted a reception for Róise ni Mhurchú who brought home two gold medals from the All Ireland Fleadh in Irish Singing and lilting, unaccompanied vocal music.
The Mayor Councillor Patricia hosted a reception for Róise ni Mhurchú who brought home two gold medals from the All Ireland Fleadh in Irish Singing and lilting, unaccompanied vocal music. Included are Róise's parents, Caitriona and Marcas, Brian O Dónáll, Doreen Curran and Oonagh Harrigan, coaches.
