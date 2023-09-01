News you can trust since 1772
Derry Mayor hosts reception for Fleadh winner Róise Ní Mhurchú

The Mayor Councillor Patricia hosted a reception for Róise Ní Mhurchú, who brought home two gold medals from the All Ireland Fleadh in Irish Singing and lilting, unaccompanied vocal music.
1st Sep 2023
Róise was accompanied by her family, teachers and supporters in the Mayor’s parlour.

