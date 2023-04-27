Derry Mayor hosts reception to celebrate 30 years of Foyle Search and Rescue

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Councillor Sandra Duffy hosted a reception in the Guildhall to celebrate 30th anniversary of Foyle Search and Rescue.
Staff and volunteers in the organisation were treated to tea and scones to recognise the work they do in the city.
1. Foyle Search and Rescue’s Stephen Twells addressing the attendance during Wednesday’s function in the Guildhall.
3. FSR AT GUILDHALL. . . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy addressing members of the Foyle Search and Rescue at a function in the Guildhall on Wednesday evening to mark their 30th anniversary. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
4. 30 YEARS OF MEMORIES. . . . .Mayor Sandra Duffy and Stephen Twells, Foyle Search and Rescue look over some of the scrapbook memories of thirty years of service to the community in the city and district during Wednesday’s function in the Guildhall. Included at back from left, Fiona McDaid, Aisling McHugh, Sophie Dechant, Olivia McElhinney and Aisling Wallace.
