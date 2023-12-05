Derry Mayor invites public to join her for cost of living webinar series

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Patricia Logue, has announced she will host a series of interactive online discussions to give advice and guidance to households in coping with the cost of living.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue

The first webinar will take place on Tuesday December 12th at 7pm when Mayor Logue meets online with representatives from the Foyle and Strabane Social Supermarkets who will discuss the important food support available to those living in poverty. Members of the public can attend the event live via zoom where they can submit their questions to the panel via a chat box facility.

The online discussion is the first of a series of four webinar events in the coming months to highlight the support and guidance available locally in managing household budgets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Many households across our Council area are facing into another tough winter of struggling to meet the financial demands placed on them by rising energy and food prices,” said Mayor Logue.

“The Council website has a lot of useful information and signposts people to many of the organisations who offer assistance and support but I wanted to meet with some of them personally to allow them to give more detailed advice and allow members of the public to submit their own questions.

“Local organisations are doing critical work on the ground to support householders and I would encourage the public to take an active part in these webinars so that as many households as possible can get the help they need.”

The second webinar on Wednesday January 17th will focus on energy support when the Mayor meets the Northern Ireland Housing Executive and the National Energy Agency.

In February the Mayor will meet Advice North West before a final webinar with the Consumer Council in March.