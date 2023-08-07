Derry Mayor launches Tea Dances for the year ahead in aid of two local charities

MAYOR'S TEA DANCE LAUNCH. . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Patricia Logue pictured at the Mayor's Parlour, Guildhall on Monday morning for the launch of the Mayor's Tea Dances, first of which will be in September. Included in photo are Jason Blackburn and Joanne McMenamin, Council staff members at the Guildhall.

The ever-popular Mayor’s Tea Dances will return to Derry and Strabane from September 2023. They will be held on a Wednesday afternoon from 2pm until 4pm and guests will be treated to live music from local musicians while enjoying a sweet treat as well as tea or coffee.

Mayor of DCSDC, Cllr Patricia Logue, said: “I am really excited to welcome back the Tea Dances and add them to our charity events this year. I have heard from previous mayors, and from members of the community, just how much people love and support these events and it’s great to be able to provide that space for those who enjoy the social event. It is wonderful to be able to bring people together for some dancing, live music, a hot cuppa and a catch-up with their friends.

“These events create a fabulous sense of community spirit and positive atmosphere which is infectious when you are there. I am really looking forward to attending and getting out on to the dance floor for a jive, swing and waltz!”

The Tea Dances will take place in the Guildhall on the following dates: 6th September, 11th October, 1st November & 6th December 2023, 7th February, 20th March, 10th April & 8th May 2024.

Individuals must register their details with the Mayor’s office, to be added on to the Tea Dance register. Once registered individuals will receive a Tea Dance Pass which will give them access to all Tea Dances held in the Guildhall only.

Additional tea dances will take place in The Alley Theatre and St Pat’s Hall in Strabane, these details will be announced at a later date.

While the Tea Dances remain a free event, donations to the Mayor’s charities are welcome. Mayor Logue is committed to raising much-needed funds for the Foyle Hospice and The Ryan McBride Foundation while she is in office.