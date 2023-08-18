Derry Mayor marks Eddie Breslin's retirement after 40 years in Housing Executive

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Patricia Logue hosted a reception for Eddie Breslin as he retires from the Northern Ireland Housing Executive after 40 years in service.
Mr Breslin was joined by his friends and family for the reception in the Mayor’s parlour.
1. The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Patricia Logue makes a presentation to Eddie Breslin, in recognition of his retirement from the Housing Executive and his contribution to housing in the city and district, at a special function in the Guildhall on Thursday evening. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)
2. The Mayor Patricia Logue pictured with Eddie Breslin, his wife Christine, and daughters Nicole and Dannika at a function in his honour at the Guildhall on Thursday evening.
3. The Mayor Patricia Logue pictured with Eddie Breslin and friends at a function in his honour at the Guildhall on Thursday evening.
4. The Mayor Patricia Logue pictured with Eddie Breslin and some of his former colleagues from the Housing Executive at a function in his honour at the Guildhall on Thursday evening.
