The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Patricia Logue makes a presentation to Eddie Breslin, in recognition of his retirement from the Housing Executive and his contribution to housing in the city and district, at a special function in the Guildhall on Thursday evening. Included are family, friends and former work colleagues. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Patricia Logue makes a presentation to Eddie Breslin, in recognition of his retirement from the Housing Executive and his contribution to housing in the city and district, at a special function in the Guildhall on Thursday evening. Included are family, friends and former work colleagues. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)
Derry Mayor marks Eddie Breslin's retirement after 40 years in Housing Executive

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Patricia Logue hosted a reception for Eddie Breslin as he retires from the Northern Ireland Housing Executive after 40 years in service.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 18th Aug 2023, 15:19 BST
Mr Breslin was joined by his friends and family for the reception in the Mayor’s parlour.

