Derry Mayor marks Eddie Breslin's retirement after 40 years in Housing Executive

1 . The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Patricia Logue makes a presentation to Eddie Breslin, in recognition of his retirement from the Housing Executive and his contribution to housing in the city and district, at a special function in the Guildhall on Thursday evening. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Patricia Logue makes a presentation to Eddie Breslin, in recognition of his retirement from the Housing Executive and his contribution to housing in the city and district, at a special function in the Guildhall on Thursday evening. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography) Photo: JIm McCafferty