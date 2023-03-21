Derry Mayor 'over the moon' with success of 24 hour Busk for Homelessness

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council has celebrated a hugely successful 24 hours of busking following her recent fundraiser over the weekend.

Mayor Sandra Duffy hosted a 24 Hour Busk, in conjunction with The Nerve Centre, to raise much-needed funds for her chosen charity, First Aid Housing and Support Services (FHASS) on Friday 17th March.

Over 100 participants took part in the busk, from musicians and singers to comedians and children’s groups.

Acts took to the bandstand in the Guildhall Square in 20-minute slots and continued the entertainment for a solid 24 hours from 6pm on Friday evening.

Mayor Duffy said: “I am absolutely over the moon with how successful the 24-Hour Busk has went, and I cannot thank all those involved enough. I’d like to say a say a huge thanks to The Nerve Centre and all of the acts who took part and stood out in the middle of the night - we really do have incredible talent here in the North West and it has been fantastic to showcase that while also raising vital funds for a local charity.

“Homelessness is, and continues to be a problem here in Derry and the wider district. We don’t talk about it enough, but it is a huge issue in our communities and these funds raised will go straight to helping those who so desperately need it. Whether that’s with temporary accommodation or helping people battle addiction issues; every penny will be well spent here on our streets.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has donated so far, either at the event or via the Go Fund Me Link.”

If you would still like to donate, visit: https://bit.ly/3VrcVM1

The Mayor, Sandra Duffy pictured with Jacqueline McEleney and Dianne Thomas, Fundraising/Support Workers, First Housing Support Services during the start of Friday's 24 Hours Charity Busk in Guildhall Square on St. Patrick's Day.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy pictured with some of the young performers who danced on St. Patrick's day to raise funds for the Mayor's chosen charity - First Housing Aid and Support Services, during the 24 hours busking event held in Guildhall Square.

Radio Foyle's Mark Patterson showing his support for the Mayor's 24 hour busking event at Guildhall Square on Saturday morning. On right is Liam McLaughlin, First Housing Aid and Support Services.

The Tuned In Collective choir taking part in Mayor's 24 Hour Busk for Homelessness