It was part of a day of events to remember the event that claimed the lives of more than 8,000 people. The event included the screening of a short film in the Guildhall and the lighting of Council buildings in green. The white birch tree planted by Mayor Logue will stand as a reminder to visitors in St Columb’s Park of the horrors that happened in July 28 years ago. Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Patricia Logue said: "It was important that we show our solidarity with all those who suffered during the genocide in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"The memory of what was inflicted on the Bosnian community should be kept alive so that such an event never ever happens again."

The event also aims to highlight the work of the Mothers of Srebrenica in the years since, advocating justice, acknowledgement and reconciliation.

The Mayor, Councillor Patricia Logue planting a White Birch tree in the grounds of St. Columb's Park House to commemorate the genocide which took place in Srebenicia during July 1995. Included are Amil Khan, Remembering Srebenicia UK, Martin Gallagher, Derry City & Strabane District Council, and Denise Wright, board member, Remembering Srebenicia UK.

A group of community leaders and elected representatives from the Derry and Strabane Council area were hosted in Bosnia and Herzegovina by the Remembering Srebrenica group in March of this year to learn about the genocide.

They visited Sarajevo and Srebrenica and heard first-hand harrowing accounts of the genocide of over 8,000 Bosnian boys and men that took place during a three day period.

The commemoration has been organised as a follow-up to the visit to show solidarity with the Mothers of Srebrenica.