Derry Mayor plants tree in memory of Srebrenica victims

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue, has performed a tree planting in the garden of St Columb’s Park House in memory of all those who were killed in the 1995 genocide at Srebrenica.
By The Newsroom
Published 10th Jul 2023, 15:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 15:11 BST

It was part of a day of events to remember the event that claimed the lives of more than 8,000 people. The event included the screening of a short film in the Guildhall and the lighting of Council buildings in green. The white birch tree planted by Mayor Logue will stand as a reminder to visitors in St Columb’s Park of the horrors that happened in July 28 years ago. Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Patricia Logue said: "It was important that we show our solidarity with all those who suffered during the genocide in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"The memory of what was inflicted on the Bosnian community should be kept alive so that such an event never ever happens again."

The event also aims to highlight the work of the Mothers of Srebrenica in the years since, advocating justice, acknowledgement and reconciliation.

The Mayor, Councillor Patricia Logue planting a White Birch tree in the grounds of St. Columb's Park House to commemorate the genocide which took place in Srebenicia during July 1995. Included are Amil Khan, Remembering Srebenicia UK, Martin Gallagher, Derry City & Strabane District Council, and Denise Wright, board member, Remembering Srebenicia UK.The Mayor, Councillor Patricia Logue planting a White Birch tree in the grounds of St. Columb's Park House to commemorate the genocide which took place in Srebenicia during July 1995. Included are Amil Khan, Remembering Srebenicia UK, Martin Gallagher, Derry City & Strabane District Council, and Denise Wright, board member, Remembering Srebenicia UK.
A group of community leaders and elected representatives from the Derry and Strabane Council area were hosted in Bosnia and Herzegovina by the Remembering Srebrenica group in March of this year to learn about the genocide.

They visited Sarajevo and Srebrenica and heard first-hand harrowing accounts of the genocide of over 8,000 Bosnian boys and men that took place during a three day period.

The commemoration has been organised as a follow-up to the visit to show solidarity with the Mothers of Srebrenica.

The Mayor, Councillor Patricia Logue, pictured with local community leaders who travelled to Bosnia & Herzgovina in March as part of a council programme to learn about the genocide, when they gathered to plant a White Birch tree in the grounds of St. Columb's Park House to commemorate the genocide which took place in Srebenicia during July 1995. Included seated, are Amil Khan, Remembering Srebenicia UK, Philip McKinney, and Denise Wright, board member, Remembering Srebenicia UK.The Mayor, Councillor Patricia Logue, pictured with local community leaders who travelled to Bosnia & Herzgovina in March as part of a council programme to learn about the genocide, when they gathered to plant a White Birch tree in the grounds of St. Columb's Park House to commemorate the genocide which took place in Srebenicia during July 1995. Included seated, are Amil Khan, Remembering Srebenicia UK, Philip McKinney, and Denise Wright, board member, Remembering Srebenicia UK.
