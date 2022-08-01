Derry Mayor registers concern over PII move in Noah Donohoe case

Fourteen-year old St Malachy’s College pupil Noah was found dead in a storm drain in North Belfast in June 2020, six days after he went missing.

Noah was born in his mother Fiona’s native Strabane, and Fiona has led a campaign to find out what happened to her son.

It is understood the new Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Shailesh Vara’s office has signed a PII at the request of the PSNI in relation to the case of Noah Donohoe.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Councillor Sandra Duffy confirmed she is to write to Shailesh Vara asking him to reverse the decision ‘to grant a PII to conceal information into the case of Noah Donohoe’.

Mayor Duffy said: “It is vitally important that Fiona Donohoe and her family and friends get the full truth about the death of 14 year old Noah Donohoe and that there is open and transparency throughout this process.

“I will continue to stand with Fiona Donohoe and her family in their campaign for justice and truth. They deserve nothing less.”

A protest in relation to the move was also staged outside Strand Road PSNI station in Derry yesterday.

Attendees at the protest in Derry yesterday.

The protest, organised by Sinn Féin, saw a large crowd gathered on Strand Road and Derry Councillor Christopher Jackson thanked those who attended.

Colr. Jackson said: “We will continue to stand with Fiona Donohoe and her family in their campaign for truth and justice - they deserve nothing less.”

It is understood a Coroner will decide upon the PII request.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan said yesterday: “We recognise how difficult this process is for the family. In making the application for Public Interest Immunity (PII), we sought to keep the number of redactions to an absolute minimum and only where necessary.

“Redactions related to sensitive personal information and to investigative methodology that if released, would adversely impact the safety of person/s or other unrelated investigations.

“As always, the Coroner will continue to have full sight of all material in this case and he will have the final decision on PII.”

A Northern Ireland Office spokesperson said: “We do not comment on ongoing coronial proceedings.”