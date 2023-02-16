News you can trust since 1772
Derry Mayor reminds people to show solidarity with earthquake victims

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Cllr Sandra Duffy has urged the people of the North West to continue to show their support for the victims of the Earthquake in Turkey and Syria by donating money where they can to assist with the aftermath of the tragedy and to show solidarity by signing the Book of Condolence at the Guildhall or online.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
2 hours ago - 2 min read
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 3:18pm

Mayor Duffy said she has been in contact with the Turkish consulate in sending a message of support and solidarity and has engaged with local people in Derry whose have family in the affected areas of Turkey and Syria.

Mayor Duffy said: “My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Turkey and Syria as they try to come to terms with this terrible tragedy. My heart goes out to all those who have lost loved ones or who are waiting on news of family members who are missing. The scenes of the aftermath of the earthquake are just heartbreaking and the numbers of people impacted by this tragedy is beyond belief.

“It is important that the people of Derry and Strabane and the wider North West continue to show their solidarity and support to all those impacted by this tragedy and to do what they can to provide support. I know that it’s a difficult time for many people with the cost of living crisis but would appeal to anyone who is in a position to donate money to do so via the Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal 2023 | Donate Now | DEC.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Cllr Sandra Duffy pictured opening a Book of Condolence in the Guildhall for the victims of the Earthquake in Turkey and Syria.
“I would also encourage the local community to share in the grief and to express their condolence and sympathy by signing the Book of Condolence at is currently available at the Guildhall or online via the Council website at - https://www.derrystrabane.com/Subsites/Mayor/Mayor/Mayors-Book-of-Condolences/Book-of-Condolence-for-victims-of-the-earthquake-i

Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Health and Community Committee last week also voted in favour of a proposal for Council to work with existing charities to promote a local fundraising effort similar to the Turkey -Syria Earthquake Appeal launched by the Disaster Emergency Committee to support those affected by the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. Members attending the meeting stressed the urgency of need for cash to be raised that can be passed on to local charities and organisations in Turkey and Syria via the Disaster Emergency Committee Turkey Syria earthquake appeal to ensure that money is put into best use.’

