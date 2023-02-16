Derry Mayor reminds people to show solidarity with earthquake victims
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Cllr Sandra Duffy has urged the people of the North West to continue to show their support for the victims of the Earthquake in Turkey and Syria by donating money where they can to assist with the aftermath of the tragedy and to show solidarity by signing the Book of Condolence at the Guildhall or online.
Mayor Duffy said she has been in contact with the Turkish consulate in sending a message of support and solidarity and has engaged with local people in Derry whose have family in the affected areas of Turkey and Syria.
Mayor Duffy said: “My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Turkey and Syria as they try to come to terms with this terrible tragedy. My heart goes out to all those who have lost loved ones or who are waiting on news of family members who are missing. The scenes of the aftermath of the earthquake are just heartbreaking and the numbers of people impacted by this tragedy is beyond belief.
“It is important that the people of Derry and Strabane and the wider North West continue to show their solidarity and support to all those impacted by this tragedy and to do what they can to provide support. I know that it’s a difficult time for many people with the cost of living crisis but would appeal to anyone who is in a position to donate money to do so via the Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal 2023 | Donate Now | DEC.”