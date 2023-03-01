Derry Mayor urges people to quit smoking this March
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council urges everyone across the North West to ‘Make March your Month to Quit’.
Supporting the Public Health Agency’s latest campaign for March, Mayor Sandra Duffy has encouraged smokers across the city and district to take part in #NoSmokingMonth.
She said: “This month is a great opportunity to raise awareness and highlight the health implications of smoking for both smokers and those who regularly spend time with smokers. We need to encourage and support smokers to take the first step towards quitting smoking, and take part in this month’s campaign to ‘Make March your Month to Quit’.
“We all know that there are huge benefits that come along with quitting smoking. Not only will it positively impact your health, it will also help you save money as we continue to live through this cost-of-living crisis. However, we know that this might be difficult for some people, which is why it is so important to help and support those around us, and remind them of the resources available to them from the Public Health Agency.”
The public are reminded that there are a range of services that can help people to quit which are offered through many community pharmacies, GP practices, HSC Trust premises, community and voluntary organisations and by Cancer Focus NI.
Kelly McCartney, Health and Social Wellbeing Improvement Manager with PHA, said: “March is No Smoking Month and a fantastic opportunity to make the commitment to stop smoking and improve your health.
“Stopping smoking is one of the best steps you can take to improve your health and protect people around you from harmful second-hand smoke. Quitting will also save you money which is significant as people face tough times with the cost-of-living crisis.”
Top tips for giving up smoking:
• Make a date to give up – and stick to it!
• Make a plan. Think about what could help you stop smoking, such as using a nicotine-replacement product, and have it ready before the date you plan to stop.
• Get support from your local Stop Smoking Service. Also, let your family and friends know that you're quitting. Some people find that talking to friends and relatives who have stopped can be helpful.
• Keep busy to help take your mind off cigarettes. Try to change your routine, (and plan alternative activities for places you associate with smoking) and avoid the shop where you normally buy cigarettes.
• Treat yourself. If you can, use the money you're saving by not smoking to buy yourself something special.
No Smoking Month is coordinated in Northern Ireland by Cancer Focus NI and includes a partnership with the Department of Health, the PHA, the Healthy Living Centres Alliance, Health and Social Care Trusts, and local councils. For more information on the services available locally and or for useful tips to stop smoking, visits the PHA’s website at www.stopsmokingni.info.