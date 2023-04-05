News you can trust since 1772
Derry Mayor welcomes Men's Health Group from Leafair to the Parlour

The Mayor Councillor Sandra Duffy welcomed members of Leafair Mens Health Group to the Guildhall this week for a catch up and to hear about the contribution the group makes to their lives.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 5th Apr 2023, 11:49 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 11:49 BST

Included in the visit were Derek Evans, Paul Redden, Eddie Coyle, John Bradley and Chantelle McCallion, co-ordinator.

The Mayor Councillor Sandra Duffy welcomed members of Leafair Mens Health Group to the Guildhall this week for a catch up and to hear about the contribution the group makes to their lives. Included are, Derek Evans, Paul Redden, Eddie Coyle, John Bradley and Chantelle McCallion, co-ordinator. Picture Martin McKeown. 04.04.23 Photo: Martin McKeown

